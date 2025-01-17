Nasdaq Listing Fee Changes

Effective January 1, 2025, The Nasdaq Stock Market raised its all-inclusive annual listing fees for companies with equity securities listed on the Nasdaq Global Select, Global and Capital Markets.

Effective January 1, 2025, The Nasdaq Stock Market raised its all-inclusive annual listing fees for companies with equity securities listed on the Nasdaq Global Select, Global and Capital Markets. The full details concerning the fee increases and an explanation of the reasons for the increases can be found in Nasdaq's filing with the SEC.

The following charts show the fee changes for most equity securities and American Depository Receipts (ADRs)

Equity Securities – Nasdaq Global Market (Including Nasdaq Global Select Market)

Listed Securities Number of Shares Outstanding Prior All-Inclusive Annual Listing Fee All-Inclusive Annual Listing Fee as of 1/1/2025 Equity securities (other than, in part, SPACs, closed-end funds and limited partnerships)* Up to 10 million shares $52,500 $56,000 10+ to 50 million shares $65,500 $70,000 50+ to 75 million shares $85,000 $86,000 75+ to 100 million Shares $113,500 $115,000 100+ to 125 million shares $141,500 $143,000 125+ to 150 million shares $157,500 $164,000 Over 150 million shares $182,500 $193,000

*See Nasdaq's SEC filing for increases applicable to these securities.

ADRs – Nasdaq Global Market (Including Nasdaq Global Select Market)

Listed Securities Number of ADRs Outstanding Prior All-Inclusive Annual Listing Fee All-Inclusive Annual Listing Fee as of 1/1/2025 ADRs Up to 10 million ADRs and other listed equity securities $56,000 $56,000 10+ to 50 million ADRs and other listed equity securities $63,000 $63,000 50+ to 75 million ADRs and other listed equity securities $75,500 $75,500 Over 75 million ADRs and other listed equity securities $105,000 $105,000

Equity Securities – Nasdaq Capital Market

Listed Securities Number of ADRs Outstanding Prior All-Inclusive Annual Listing Fee All-Inclusive Annual Listing Fee as of 1/1/2025 Equity securities (other than, in part, SPACs, closed-end funds and limited partnerships) Up to 10 million shares $49,500 $53,000 10+ to 50 million shares $65,500 $70,000 Over 50 million shares $85,000 $86,000

ADRs – Nasdaq Capital Market

Listed Securities Number of ADRs Outstanding Prior All-Inclusive Annual Listing Fee All-Inclusive Annual Listing Fee as of 1/1/2025 ADRs Up to 10 million ADRs and other listed equity securities $49,500 $53,000 Over 10 million ADRs and other listed equity securities $59,500 $63,500

