U.S. Supreme Court To Hear Climate Change Preemption Case

On February 23, 2026, the U.S. Supreme Court granted the petition for writ of certiorari in Suncor Energy, Inc. v. County Commissioners of Boulder County (No. 25-170). In addition to addressing the question presented by petitioners regarding federal preemption of state-law climate change claims, the Court has also directed the parties to brief and argue whether the Court has statutory and Article III jurisdiction to hear the case. This case will be closely watched to determine its impact on underlying climate change litigation in the U.S.

QUESTION PRESENTED Whether federal law precludes state-law claims seeking relief for injuries allegedly caused by the effects of interstate and international greenhouse-gas emissions on the global climate. www.supremecourt.gov/...

