California Climate Disclosure Laws: Did You Make CARB's List?

Yesterday, the California Air Resources Board (CARB) published a list of companies it considers subject to SB-253 and/or SB-261, California's climate disclosure and reporting laws, based on its preliminary review. Many companies are working intensively with internal ESG teams, outside consultants, and legal counsel to develop pragmatic implementation plans to meet the laws' requirements and address ambiguities remaining during the pendency of CARB's rulemaking process.

As SB-261's compliance deadline approaches on January 1, 2026, and with CARB's release of the list

