ARTICLE
16 April 2025

Climate Justice In NYC: Strategies For Equitable Climate Adaptation (Podcast)

SP
Sive, Paget & Riesel

Contributor

Sive, Paget & Riesel logo
For over sixty years, Sive, Paget & Riesel has been a recognized leader in environmental law and litigation, municipal and land use law. The firm has unparalleled experience assisting clients in environmental review, brownfield cleanup and redevelopment, environmental permitting, and supporting corporate transactions with due diligence reviews and risk assessments.
Explore Firm Details
In this episode, SPR associate Michael Hannaman and Professor Sheila R. Foster of Columbia University's Climate School discuss climate resiliency and adaptation efforts in New York City...
United States Environment
Sive, Paget & Riesel
Your Author LinkedIn Connections



Summary

In this episode, SPR associate Michael Hannaman and Professor Sheila R. Foster of Columbia University's Climate School discuss climate resiliency and adaptation efforts in New York City, with an emphasis on climate justice and community engagement efforts. The conversation explores the dimensions of climate justice, and the roles of data and of local expertise in understanding and addressing climate vulnerabilities. The discussion also touches on the challenge of, and potential solutions to, climate gentrification, and the importance of solutions like distributed energy. In a moment where federal funding and federal support for climate action is uncertain, Professor Foster remains optimistic about state and local leadership in ongoing climate resiliency efforts.

Additional Resources

Acronyms Used and Reports Referenced:

  • New York City Panel on Climate Change (N.P.C.C): "NYC's independent advisory body that synthesizes science information on climate change to inform City policy," formed in 2009. Find the NPCC 2024 Report here.
  • UPROSE: a Latino community-based organization in Brooklyn that promotes "sustainability and resiliency in Brooklyn's Sunset Park neighborhood."

Community Land Trusts and Land Banks

To learn more about community land trusts (CLTs) and land banks, including their history, governance structures, the policy arguments for them, and the legal mechanisms that promote their effectiveness, Professor Foster recommends the following resources:

  • Sheila R. Foster & Christian Iaione, Co-Cities: Innovative Transitions toward Just and Self-Sustaining Communities(2022), available as an open-access edition on the MIT Press website.

To learn more about the community land trust and land bank in Baton Rouge mentioned in this episode, see the Plank Road Community Land Bank and Trust.

Chapters

  • 00:00 Introduction to Climate Resiliency in NYC
  • 3:49 What Does Climate Justice Look Like in NYC?
  • 9:15 Defining Climate Justice & Environmental Justice Across Communities
  • 12:30 Mapping Environmental Justice & Data on Climate Risk for Equitable Future
  • 17:25 Addressing Climate Gentrification
  • 21:20 Distributed Energy Generation
  • 23:50 Community Solar in NY
  • 26:00 Coordination Across Government Levels
  • 31:08 The Role of Cities in Equitable Climate Action
  • 33:30 Looking Ahead

Disclaimer: The content of this podcast, and its supplemental material, is for informational purposes only and should not be considered legal advice. The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers in their individual capacities and do not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of SPR and/or any of the clients they represent.

Climate Justice In NYC: Strategies For Equitable Climate Adaptation

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Sive, Paget & Riesel
Sive, Paget & Riesel
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More