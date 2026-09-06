What To Do When Your Company Is Served With A California CLRA Demand Letter

A company that receives a demand letter under California’s Consumers Legal Remedies Act (CLRA) should assume that a California consumer class action may be coming.

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A company that receives a demand letter under California’s Consumers Legal Remedies Act (CLRA) should assume that a California consumer class action may be coming.

The CLRA requires a consumer seeking damages to provide written notice at least 30 days before filing a lawsuit. This notice, commonly known as a CLRA demand letter, is more than a formality. It is a legally significant communication that affects the company’s rights, obligations, and potential exposure.

This article explains what a CLRA demand letter is, why it matters, and what steps a company should take after receiving one.

What Is a California CLRA Demand Letter?

Under Civil Code section 1782, a consumer who intends to bring a damages claim under the CLRA must first notify the potential defendant in writing. The notice must identify the alleged violations of Civil Code section 1770 (which enumerates specific categories of prohibited conduct), describe the harm suffered, and request a specific remedy such as repair, replacement, or restitution.

This 30-day notice requirement serves two purposes. It gives the company an opportunity to address the complaint before a lawsuit is filed. It also creates a statutory safe harbor: a CLRA damages action may not be maintained if, within 30 days of receiving notice, the company provides an appropriate correction, repair, replacement, or other remedy that addresses the alleged violation, or agrees to do so within a reasonable time. See Cal. Civ. Code § 1782(b). The availability and effectiveness of the safe harbor are fact-specific and frequently contested, and courts have differed on what constitutes an appropriate remedy.

A plaintiff may file a CLRA action seeking only injunctive relief without first providing 30-day notice. See Cal. Civ. Code § 1782(d). But where the plaintiff seeks damages, the pre-suit notice is a prerequisite.

Why a California CLRA Demand Letter Matters for Consumer Class Actions

A CLRA demand letter is often the first formal indication that a consumer or plaintiff’s attorney is contemplating litigation. It may also be the precursor to a class action. Thus, receipt of a CLRA demand letter should trigger an immediate and organized response. The following are among the considerations a company may wish to evaluate, depending on the circumstances:

1. Determine Whether the CLRA Letter Signals a Potential Consumer Class Action

CLRA demand letters may, depending on the circumstances, precede formal litigation, including potential class actions. Companies should assess whether the letter was sent by a firm known for filing consumer class actions, whether it identifies a practice that could affect a broad group of consumers, and whether the alleged harm is the type that lends itself to class treatment.

2. Engage Counsel Familiar with California Consumer Class Action Defense

A company that receives a CLRA demand letter should promptly retain or consult with counsel who has experience litigating consumer class actions in California. These matters require familiarity with the CLRA’s procedural requirements, the interplay between the CLRA, the Unfair Competition Law, and the False Advertising Law, and the evolving standards for class certification under California law.

3. Investigate the Factual Basis of the Claim

A company should not respond to a CLRA demand letter without first investigating the underlying facts. This includes reviewing the product, service, advertisement, or transaction at issue; identifying the relevant representations; and evaluating whether there is a plausible basis for the alleged violation.

This investigation may also reveal significant individualized issues, affirmative defenses, or other facts that limit the scope of the alleged practice, as well as information about whether it affected a limited set of transactions or was standardized across a larger group of consumers.

4. Evaluate the Legal Theories

A CLRA demand letter will typically invoke specific subsections of Civil Code section 1770. The company should analyze each cited provision and assess the strength of the allegations. Key questions include:

Does the alleged conduct fall within the scope of the cited provision?

Does the challenged statement have the capacity to deceive a reasonable consumer?

What are the claimant’s alleged injuries and their causal link to the challenged conduct?

Are there differences among products, purchasers, representations, or transactions that may be relevant to class certification analysis?

Whether any applicable arbitration or dispute resolution agreement may affect the claims at issue.

5. Consider Whether to Offer a Correction or Other Remedy

The CLRA’s 30-day notice period creates a window in which the company can potentially avoid a damages action by correcting the challenged practice or offering an appropriate remedy. This decision requires careful analysis. The company should evaluate whether a correction is feasible, what form it should take, and whether a correction to the named claimant could also address a broader class of consumers.

The CLRA Demand May Be Only Part of a California Consumer Class Action

CLRA claims are frequently paired with claims under other California consumer protection statutes, including the Unfair Competition Law (UCL) (Bus. & Prof. Code § 17200 et seq.) and the False Advertising Law (FAL) (Bus. & Prof. Code § 17500 et seq.). A demand letter that references only the CLRA may be followed by a complaint that asserts additional statutory and common law theories.

Companies should therefore assess the full scope of potential claims, not just the CLRA cause of action, when evaluating exposure and developing a response strategy.

How CLRA Section 1782 Protects Efforts to Resolve Consumer Claims

Section 1782(e) provides that a defendant’s attempts to comply with a CLRA demand are treated as offers to compromise and are generally inadmissible under California Evidence Code section 1152. The scope of this protection has limits, and not all communications during the 30-day period are necessarily shielded from discovery or admissibility. This means that a company’s good-faith efforts to investigate, respond to, or correct a claimed violation during the 30-day period should not be used against it if litigation follows.

Companies should evaluate, with the assistance of counsel, whether and how to engage with the demand letter during this period.

How to Use the CLRA 30-Day Notice Period Effectively

The 30-day notice period is a limited but valuable window. Companies should use it to:

Investigate the factual basis of the claim

Assess the legal theories and exposure

Evaluate whether a correction or remedy is appropriate

Preserve relevant documents and data

Develop a litigation readiness plan if the matter cannot be resolved

A company that uses this period effectively will be better positioned whether the matter proceeds to litigation or resolves informally.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.