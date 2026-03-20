Consumer Counterpoint: Episode 13 – Federal Wiretap Act (Video)

Kristine R. Argentine’s articles from Seyfarth Shaw LLP are most popular:
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Episode 13 is now live. In this Episode, we discuss wiretap and tracking pixel claims under the Federal Wiretap Act and the different ways those claims are being plead and litigated, including application of the crime tort exception.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]