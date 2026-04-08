New York Federal Court Recommends Denial Of Class Certification In Gender Pay Discrimination Suit Against Bloomberg

Duane Morris Takeaways: On March 24, 2026, in Ndugga v. Bloomberg L.P., No. 20 Civ. 7464, 2026 WL 828730 (S.D.N.Y. Mar. 24, 2026), Magistrate Judge Gabriel W. Gorenstein in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York issued a Report and Recommendation recommending that class certification be denied in a gender-based pay discrimination case brought under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 42 U.S.C. § 2000e et seq. ("Title VII") and the New York State Human Rights Law, N.Y. Exec. Law §§ 290-301 ("NYSHRL"). The Magistrate Judge determined that Plaintiff's statistical evidence was not significant and flawed and that Plaintiff failed to show that any pay disparity was traceable to a particular senior executive at Bloomberg L.P. ("Bloomberg").

For employers defending against pattern-or-practice pay discrimination class actions, this decision provides a roadmap for defeating commonality and is a reminder that statistical evidence must be both methodologically sound and causally connected to an identified employment practice.

Case Background

Naula Ndugga, a Black female news producer formerly employed at Bloomberg News, sued Bloomberg alleging gender-based pay discrimination. Ndugga began working as a paid intern at Bloomberg News in September 2017. Ndugga alleged that she was paid a starting salary of $65,000 while male producers hired out of the same internship program received $75,000 and that she was repeatedly overlooked for raises, promotions, and favorable assignments. Her operative complaint, filed in July 2024, sought certification a "U.S. Class" and a "New York Class," each of which included female reporters, producers, and editors who "(1) were not Team Leaders or in other supervisory positions, and (2) were subjected to [Bloomberg's] compensation systems." Id. at *2-3. According to Bloomberg, members of the putative classes worked in nearly 30 cities, in more than 30 different business units, held more than 30 different job profiles, and were assigned to more than 40 different peer groups. Id. at *5.

Central to Ndugga's theory was that compensation at Bloomberg News was controlled by a "single decisionmaker:" Reto Gregori, Bloomberg News' deputy editor and a member of its Editorial and Research Management Committee. Id. at *4. Ndugga maintained that Gregori "micromanaged, at both systemic and individual levels, every stage of [Bloomberg News'] multipart evaluation and compensation systems," resulting in lower pay for women. Id. at *5. Bloomberg countered that performance ratings and compensation decisions were made by hundreds of different managers across the organization. Id.

Ndugga retained labor economist Dr. David Neumark, who performed a regression analysis comparing compensation between female and male employees while controlling for variables such as race, experience, education, job profile, performance ratings, business unit, and an accounting category referred to as "Cost Center." Id. at *19. For the proposed U.S. Class, Neumark found that female employees' total compensation was 3.1% below that of similarly situated male employees, which was a difference of 1.64 standard deviations. Id. at *20. For the proposed New York Class, Neumark found a 4.4% disparity, amounting to a difference of 2.29 standard deviations. Id.

The Court's Analysis

Magistrate Judge Gorenstein's recommended denying class certification on the grounds that Ndugga failed to put forward sufficient evidence of discrimination to satisfy the commonality requirement of Rule 23(a)(2).

First, the Magistrate Judge determined that Neumark's 1.64 standard deviation result as to the proposed U.S. Class was, by Neumark's own admission, not statistically significant. Citing Ottaviani v. State Univ. of New York at New Paltz, 875 F.2d 365, 371 (2d Cir. 1989), the court explained that "[a] finding of two standard deviations corresponds approximately to a one in twenty, or five percent, chance that a disparity is merely a random deviation from the norm." Id. at *15. While some courts have relaxed this threshold for small samples sizes, the Magistrate Judge found no basis for disregarding this rule because Neumark's analysis was based on a large dataset of 750 compensation records. Id. at *31.

Second, for both proposed classes, the Magistrate Judge found that Neumark's inclusion of "Cost Center" as a control variable in his regression analysis was improper. Cost Center is an organizational accounting category to which costs are charged, and Neumark even acknowledged that it "does not play a role in compensation guidelines." Id. at *35. Bloomberg's expert, Dr. Denise Neumann Martin, demonstrated that when Cost Center was excluded from the analysis, any observed pay differences between men and women were no longer statistically significant at either the 5% or 10% levels. Id. at *38. Accordingly, the Magistrate Judge found that the inclusion of this variable "obfuscate[d] the principal explanatory variable" and created a mere "appearance of difference." Id.

Finally, the Magistrate Judge agreed with Bloomberg that Ndugga did not provide adequate evidence to show that any disparity in pay was traceable to Gregori. Id. Specifically, the court noted that even if Gregori may have been involved in all aspects of compensation, this does not in itself establish that he was responsible for any pay disparity. Id. at *39.

Implications For Employers

This Report and Recommendation in the Ndugga case is a win for employers defending against pattern-or-practice gender pay discrimination class actions and provides guidance on how to defeat a showing of commonality. Employers should scrutinize a plaintiff expert's findings and assumptions, including whether they fall below the two-standard-deviation threshold, the size of the data set considered, and whether certain control variables are irrelevant like the Cost Center variable was here.

The court's analysis also illustrates that where lower-level managers exercise substantial discretion over performance ratings and compensation, the involvement of a senior executive in a final review capacity does not automatically transform the process into a class-wide common policy. Even if a plaintiff can show a common mode of exercising discretion through a decisionmaker's influence, she still must establish a causal relationship between this practice and the pay discrimination alleged.

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