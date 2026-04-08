Civil Investigative Demands — What They Are, How They Work, And How To Respond (Video)

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Civil Investigative Demands are often a contractor’s first encounter with a False Claims Act investigation. In this episode of Claims & Sustains, we break down what CIDs are, why DOJ issues them, how they work, and—most importantly—how contractors should respond. We walk through the CID process from receipt to resolution, highlight common pitfalls, and explain how a strategic response can shape the outcome long before a case is filed.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]