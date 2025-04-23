Article III Judges And Shakespeare – "First, Let's Kill All The Lawyers"

The phrase "Let's kill all the lawyers" is often quoted out of context, contributing to its frequent misinterpretation. Contrary to its literal interpretation, the line, spoken by Dick the Butcher in William Shakespeare's play Henry VI, Part 2: "The first thing we do, let's kill all the lawyers," does not advocate violence against legal professionals. Instead, it is a satirical remark that underscores the importance of lawyers in upholding justice and maintaining order in society. The full context of the line is crucial for understanding its intended meaning.1

The line has been interpreted in different ways: criticism of how lawyers maintain the privilege of the wealthy and powerful, implicit praise of how lawyers stand in the way of violent mobs, and criticism of bureaucracy and perversions of the rule of law.

This is why Los Angeles U.S. District Chief Judge Dolly Gee made a recent comment by stating, "This is a full-body challenge to our constitutional order," as a panelist addressing a live and online audience at the Western Alliance Bank's annual Class Action Law Forum . While the focus of they day's panel was on the topics of mass torts and class actions, the four panelists (California federal judges) first touched on judicial independence. Gee emphasized, "Silence on the part of the bar means acquiescence."

U.S. District Judge Cathy Bencivengo, who is based in San Diego, remarked, "We have reached a point in our culture where the appropriate response to 'I don't like your opinion' seems to be 'You should die.'"

Shakespeare may be making a joke when the character "Dick The Butcher" suggests one of the ways the band of pretenders to the throne can improve the country is to kill all the lawyers. Dick is a rough character like the other henchmen, a killer as evil as his name implies, and this is his rough solution to his perceived societal problem. But as Judges Gee and Bencivengo imply, extreme measures may bring society to the brink of absolute intolerance and potential increased violence.

Article III judges are under more pressure than ever to get it right, and the stakes could not be higher.

Originally published March 31, 2025

