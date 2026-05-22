Texas Supreme Court Rejects The “Gist” Doctrine And Clarifies When Parties May File Texas Lawsuits Regarding Out-of-State Property Interests

The Texas Supreme Court has overturned the "gist" rule used by lower courts to dismiss cases involving out-of-state property, establishing that Texas courts can exercise jurisdiction over contractual disputes and deed reformation matters regardless of property location. This landmark decision clarifies the distinction between in personam and in rem suits, potentially opening Texas courts to a broader range of extraterritorial real estate disputes. The ruling in Braxton Minerals III, LLC v. Bauer provides cr

Katten is a firm of first choice for clients seeking sophisticated, high-value legal services globally. Our nationally and internationally recognized practices include corporate, financial markets and funds, insolvency and restructuring, intellectual property, litigation, real estate, structured finance and securitization, transactional tax planning, private credit and private wealth.

Article Insights

Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP are most popular: within Insurance topic(s)

On May 15, 2026, the Texas Supreme Court issued an important decision clarifying when Texas courts may exercise jurisdiction over lawsuits involving real property located in other states. In Braxton Minerals III, LLC v. Bauer, the Court delivered a unanimous opinion disapproving of the so-called “gist” or “gravamen” rule that several Texas intermediate appellate courts had previously employed to dismiss claims touching on ownership of out-of-state real estate. The Court instead clarified that, under the appropriate framework, Texas courts can have jurisdictional authority to compel specific performance of contractual or deed reformation matters and adjudicate contractual real estate ownership disputes, regardless of whether the underlying property in dispute is located out of state. This case will open the door to permit parties to adjudicate increasing extraterritorial real estate disputes in Texas.

Case Background

The Braxton case arose from a dispute over mineral rights in West Virginia. An Oklahoma company sued Texas defendants in Tarrant County, alleging the defendants failed to convey mineral rights as promised under a business arrangement. Under the parties’ agreements, the plaintiff was to receive mineral rights purchased with funding from a third party, but nineteen deeds ended up listing one of the defendants as grantee, resulting in royalty payments flowing to the wrong entity. When the defendant refused to correct the deeds, the plaintiff sued seeking specific performance, deed reformation, a declaratory judgment of ownership, a constructive trust, and an injunction.

The trial court ruled in in the plaintiff’s favor and awarded much of the requested relief. The Second Court of Appeals, however, reversed and dismissed the case for want of jurisdiction, applying a rule developed in several intermediate appellate courts holding that Texas courts lack jurisdiction when “the gist or gravamen of a claim involves adjudication of title to foreign real property interests.” Those courts reasoned that whenever disputed ownership of foreign property was “more than incidental or collateral” to the plaintiff’s claims, the suit was effectively an attempt to adjudicate title to land in another state and should be dismissed.

The Texas Supreme Court’s Analysis: In Personam vs. In Rem

In its decision this month, the Texas Supreme Court squarely rejected the “gist” rule and held that Texas courts do in fact have jurisdiction over contractual suits involving extraterritorial properties. The Court reaffirmed the longstanding distinction between suits in personam and suits in rem as the correct framework for evaluating jurisdiction in cases involving out-of-state property.

A suit in personam is notably one that determines the personal rights and obligations of the parties and binds only those parties. A suit in rem is one that determines the status of a thing and affects the interests of all persons in the world with respect to that thing. Drawing on precedent stretching from the English case of Penn v. Lord Baltimore (1750) through the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Massie v. Watts (1810), and its own line of cases in Texas & Pacific Railway Co. v. Gay (1894), Holt v. Guerguin (1914), and McElreath v. McElreath (1961), the Court distilled the controlling rule: while courts lack jurisdiction over in rem suits about foreign property, there is generally no jurisdictional impediment to in personam suits about foreign property, assuming the court has personal jurisdiction over the parties.

As the Court explained, the critical inquiry is the nature of the judgment the court will render—not the legal questions the court must answer along the way. If the relief sought “may be given by the act of the persons over whom the court exercises jurisdiction,” then the location of the property should be no barrier. A Texas court can coerce a Texas party to convey land, make a royalty payment, or reform a deed—regardless of where the land is—because the judgment acts on the person, not on the property itself.

Practical Takeaways

The Braxton decision has important implications for parties considering where to file—or where to defend—lawsuits involving mineral rights, real estate, or other property situated outside of Texas.

Texas courts are open for contract disputes over out-of-state property. If you have a contractual claim against a defendant who is in Texas (or otherwise subject to personal jurisdiction in Texas), you may be able to bring suit in a Texas court to enforce that obligation—even if the contract concerns land or mineral interests located in another state. The Court’s clear holding is that “[i]f a person be under contractual obligation to convey lands, a court of equity having jurisdiction over his person may compel him to make the necessary conveyance, although the land is in another state.” The prior “gist” standard employed by certain appellate courts is no longer effective in Texas. Practitioners should no longer rely on the intermediate appellate court line of cases that dismissed claims for want of jurisdiction merely because the “gist” of the dispute implicated title to out-of-state property. Those decisions have been expressly disapproved. The key question now is whether the judgment sought operates in personam (binding only the parties) or in rem (purporting to establish title against the world). Frame relief carefully in future suits involving real property. Plaintiffs seeking relief related to foreign property should ensure their claims are framed as requests for in personam relief—such as specific performance, deed reformation, or injunctions compelling the defendant to act—rather than as requests for a decree that would, by its own force, vest title or quiet title in the plaintiff as against the world. The trial court’s approach in this case was instructive; the trial court ordered the defendants to reform the deeds rather than the court purporting to reform them itself.

Conclusion

Braxton Minerals III v. Bauer provides an important clarification of Texas jurisdictional law that will expand the ability of litigants to adjudicate claims related to real property interests in Texas. By repudiating the “gist” doctrine and reaffirming the traditional in personam/in rem distinction, the Texas Supreme Court has ensured that Texas courts remain a viable and appropriate forum for resolving commercial disputes involving out-of-state property. That is so long as the trial court has personal jurisdiction over the parties and the relief sought operates against those parties rather than against the property itself. Clients and practitioners alike should take note.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.