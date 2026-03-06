Global Trade Dynamics: Chemical Industry Insights — A Conversation With James Aidala And Claire Hansen (Podcast)

self

This week, I was pleased to welcome back to the studio Jim Aidala, Senior Government Affairs Consultant at B&C and its consulting affiliate, The Acta Group (Acta®) and Claire Hansen, an Associate with B&C and Regulatory Analyst with Acta, to discuss the ever-changing influence of foreign policy on the chemical industry. As we all know, there is a lot going on in the world and much of it may seem somewhat tangential to the chemical industry. On closer inspection, Claire and Jim's January 27, 2026, blog notes otherwise, and lays out the reasons why international events, trade-related matters, and multilateral institutions have a significant impact on domestic chemical regulation.

During our podcast we discuss why chemical companies are paying close attention to foreign policy, trade policy, and related international issues, the pending Supreme Court case on the President's authority to impose tariffs, the unpredictability of the financial markets, and a wide range of other topics which I think you will find interesting.

ALL MATERIALS IN THIS PODCAST ARE PROVIDED SOLELY FOR INFORMATIONAL AND ENTERTAINMENT PURPOSES. THE MATERIALS ARE NOT INTENDED TO CONSTITUTE LEGAL ADVICE OR THE PROVISION OF LEGAL SERVICES. ALL LEGAL QUESTIONS SHOULD BE ANSWERED DIRECTLY BY A LICENSED ATTORNEY PRACTICING IN THE APPLICABLE AREA OF LAW.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.