18 February 2026

Austrian Academy Of Sciences Publishes NanoTrust Dossier On OELs For Nanomaterials

Lynn L. Bergeson Esq. and Carla Hutton
In January 2026, the Institute of Technology Assessment of the Austrian Academy of Sciences published a NanoTrust Dossier entitled "Occupational Exposure Limits for Nanomaterials." The Dossier provides an overview of occupational exposure limits (OEL) for engineered nanomaterials in Europe. It highlights the challenges in establishing OELs for nanomaterials and safeguarding workers and presents initiatives to accelerate the toxicity assessment of nanomaterials. The Dossier notes that regulators are working to standardize nanomaterial classification, detection, and characterization methods to enable reliable measurement and support the implementation of evidence-based OELs. According to the Dossier, these initiatives take place across multiple levels, including International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and European Committee for Standardization (CEN) standards and the activities of the Organisation fr Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Working Party on Manufactured Nanomaterials. The Dossier advises policymakers "to foster continuous dialogue among all stakeholders (researchers, regulators, workers, and employers) to ensure the efficient translation of new scientific findings into coherent regulation and to accelerate the adoption of protection measures and OELs." The Dossier states that "it is crucial to dedicate resources to educate and inform employers and workers about the risks associated with nanomaterials, and to support employers, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises, in identifying hazards and implementing appropriate monitoring and protection measures."

Lynn L. Bergeson Esq.
Carla Hutton
