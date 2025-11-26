Behind The Scenes Of Chemical Safety Reform — A Conversation With Ryan Schmit (Podcast)

self

This week I had the pleasure of speaking with Ryan N. Schmit, Of Counsel with B&C, and Senior Regulatory Consultant with The Acta Group (Acta®). Ryan joined us a few weeks ago and we wanted to show off our newest Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) superstar. We discuss Ryan's illustrious career with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) over the past 15 years. As you will hear, Ryan has been at the forefront of TSCA policy development, Frank R. Lautenberg Chemical Safety for the 21st Century Act (Lautenberg) legislative developments and Agency implementation, new chemical determinations under TSCA, and the Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention's (OCSPP) evolving approach to per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) strategy, among many other responsibilities.

