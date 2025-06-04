ARTICLE
4 June 2025

BETO Updates 45ZCF-GREET Model To Incorporate New Methods Of Alternative Fuel Production

Lynn L. Bergeson Esq. and Carla Hutton
On May 30, 2025, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Bioenergy Technologies Office (BETO) announced that it "removed barriers to domestic bioenergy production by updating its 45ZCF-GREET modeling tool to account for new feedstocks and methods of production, including ethanol from corn wet-milling and natural gas from coal-mine methane." According to BETO, these measures will allow a wider range of farmers and companies to do business in the alternative fuels market. BETO notes that the U.S. Department of the Treasury adopted the 45ZCF-GREET model to help transportation fuel producers assess their eligibility for 45Z, also known as the Clean Fuel Production Credit, a provision in the Internal Revenue Code that provides tax credits for the production of certain clean transportation fuels. The latest GREET® (Greenhouse gases, Regulated Emissions, and Energy use in Technologies) model, updated user manual, and a log of all changes are available online.

Lynn L. Bergeson Esq.
Carla Hutton
