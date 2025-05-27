ECHA's Redesigned C&L Inventory Is Available In ECHA CHEM

The European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) announced on May 20, 2025, that the redesigned Classification and Labeling (C&L) Inventory is now available in ECHA CHEM, ECHA's public database containing information from all Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH) registrations received by ECHA. According to ECHA, the C&L Inventory includes information on more than 4,400 European Union (EU)-level harmonized classifications and seven million classifications notified or included in REACH registrations. ECHA states that altogether, the C&L Inventory includes data on approximately 350,000 substances. ECHA notes that the new C&L Inventory "is designed to help users easily locate the classification with the highest agreement and to bring clarity on the source behind the classification information." It incorporates recent regulatory developments, such as the new Classification, Labelling and Packaging (CLP) Regulation hazard classes and "is built with stability and growth in mind." The classification information is accessible in a visual format per substance with ECHA exploring complementary approaches, such as application programming interfaces (API), in future releases.

