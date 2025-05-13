ECHA Will Propose EU-Wide Restrictions On Certain Hexavalent Chromium Substances

The European Commission (EC) requested that the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) assess the risks posed by certain hexavalent chromium substances. ECHA announced on April 29, 2025, that it has concluded that a European Union (EU)-wide restriction for hexavalent chromium substances is justified because the substances "are among the most potent workplace carcinogens and pose a serious risk to workers' health." ECHA states that it expects to begin a six-month public consultation on a ban on hexavalent chromium substances, except in the following use categories when defined limits for worker exposure and environmental emissions are met:

Formulation of mixtures;

Electroplating on plastic substrate;

Electroplating on metal substrate;

Use of primers and other slurries;

Other surface treatment; and

Functional additives/process aids.

ECHA states that this restriction could replace the current authorization requirements under the Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH) regulation, ensuring that the risks associated with hexavalent chromium substances are effectively controlled once they are no longer subject to REACH authorization. ECHA notes that it included barium chromate in the scope of the restriction to avoid regrettable substitution.

ECHA states that stakeholders will have the opportunity to provide information during the six-month consultation, which is expected to start on June 18, 2025. ECHA plans to organize an online information session to explain the restriction process and help stakeholders take part in the consultation. ECHA's Committees for Risk Assessment (RAC) and Socio-Economic Analysis (SEAC) will evaluate the restriction proposal and scientific evidence received during the consultation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.