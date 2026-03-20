Cannabis Group Series | Current And Emerging Employment Issues In Cannabis

The rapidly evolving landscape of the cannabis industry brings with it a unique set of legal challenges, particularly in the realm of employment law. Understanding these intricacies is crucial for businesses to thrive while maintaining compliance. In the latest episode of the Cannabis Group's Video Series, host Craig Small, Co-Chair of Clark Hill's Cannabis Industry Group, was joined by Renee Gerni, Senior Counsel and Labor & Employment attorney at Clark Hill and Michele Hanson, Vice President, Human Resources at HR Advantage Advisory. In this installment, they delved into the current and emerging employment issues that those in the cannabis sector must navigate to ensure their operations run smoothly and legally.

Understanding Employment Law in the Cannabis Sector

As we embark on this exploration, it's important to recognize that cannabis employers, like their counterparts in other industries, are subject to a comprehensive array of federal laws. These include the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA), Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA), and the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA), which govern everything from minimum wages to union relations and anti-discrimination protocols.

However, despite the apparent steadiness of federal employment laws, the landscape is ever-changing at the state level. Many states and municipalities have instituted significant changes, impacting leave entitlements, minimum wage standards, and overtime regulations. Employers must stay vigilant to remain compliant as these state-level regulations often exceed federal requirements, creating a patchwork of obligations for multi-state operators.

Key Issues for Cannabis Employers

State-Level Legal Variances: The state-driven modifications to employment law can be challenging to track. Recent years have seen states mandate various leave entitlements, including paid sick leave, family leave, and bereavement leave, often outstripping the benefits outlined under federal law.



Employee Classification Challenges: Accurate classification between employees and independent contractors is essential. Misclassification not only affects unemployment and workers' compensation contributions but can also lead to significant regulatory fines.



Wage and Hour Compliance: Compliance with wage and hour laws extends beyond minimum wage adherence. Accurate calculation of work hours, proper overtime classification, and adherence to state-specific labor laws are critical to avoid litigation.



The Importance of Strategic Staffing and Compliance

As cannabis businesses grow, addressing staffing and compliance becomes increasingly vital. Establishing a workforce that reflects local community commitments, understanding the implications of AI in staffing, and conducting thorough background checks are essential steps.

Additionally, engaging with local labor unions through labor peace agreements has become a licensing prerequisite in many states. These agreements help mitigate labor disruptions, creating a mutually beneficial environment for employers and employees.

Leveraging Employee Handbooks

A well-drafted employee handbook serves as a foundational tool for setting clear workplace standards and protecting both the employer and the workforce. Ensuring that handbooks are up-to-date with federal and state law variances, and clearly communicate company policies, is crucial. These documents not only guide employee relations but can also provide legal benefits in disputes.

Seeking Professional Guidance

Given the complexities of employment law in the cannabis industry, professional guidance is invaluable. Working with legal and HR experts to develop compliant practices can safeguard businesses against potential legal pitfalls.

Conclusion

The dynamic nature of the cannabis industry requires a proactive approach to employment law. By staying informed, adapting to state and federal legal requirements, and leveraging professional expertise, cannabis employers can navigate the complexities of employment law effectively. As the industry continues to grow, prioritizing this aspect of business operations will be essential in achieving sustainable success.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.