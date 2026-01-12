The Week In Weed: January 9, 2026

Welcome back to The Week in Weed, your Friday look at what's happening in the world of legalized marijuana. This week, Florida is looking at a lawsuit over signatures. Indiana lawmakers may take up a decriminalization bill. The administration's new drug czar had some kind words for medical marijuana. And finally, we look ahead to what 2026 may bring.

FLORIDA

There is a lot going on in Florida right now. Regular readers will recall that an initiative to legalize adult-use cannabis in the state was on the 2024 ballot. Although a majority of voters cast their vote in favor of the measure, Florida requires 60% of the votes to approve a ballot initiative, and the measure went down to defeat. Advocates of legal adult-use cannabis have been collecting signatures to put the measure on the 2026 ballot, and, as so often seems to be the case with anything involving cannabis, there's controversy.

Smart & Safe Florida, the group in favor of legalization, is suing the state over the invalidation of over 70,000 signatures. Since the deadline for signature collection is fast approaching, every John Hancock counts. Meanwhile, the state's Attorney General, James Uthmeier, the Florida Chamber of Commerce, and Associated Industries of Florida are filing suit in the state's Supreme Court to invalidate the entire measure. How this will all turn out is anyone's guess.

INDIANA

Indiana Representative Mitch Gore (D) has filed a cannabis decriminalization bill. HB 1191 would decriminalize the possession of two ounces or less of cannabis. Note that this bill does not set up a retail market or legalize sales in any way. The amount of cannabis needed to trigger a felony would increase from 30 grams to four ounces. So far, the bill has been assigned to committee.

DRUG CZAR

The Senate confirmed the administration's choice for head of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy. Sara Carter Bailey, a journalist who has reported on the opioid epidemic, among other issues, indicated support for medical cannabis, saying, "I don't have any problem if it's legalized and it's monitored." Of course, how that translates into policy remains to be seen.

AND FINALLY

Be well everyone – we'll see you next week.

