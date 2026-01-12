ARTICLE
12 January 2026

The Week In Weed: January 9, 2026

SS
Seyfarth Shaw LLP

Contributor

Seyfarth Shaw LLP logo
With approximately 1,000 lawyers across 17 offices, Seyfarth Shaw LLP provides advisory, litigation, and transactional legal services to clients worldwide. Our high-caliber legal representation and advanced delivery capabilities allow us to take on our clients’ unique challenges and opportunities-no matter the scale or complexity. Whether navigating complex litigation, negotiating transformational deals, or advising on cross-border projects, our attorneys achieve exceptional legal outcomes. Our drive for excellence leads us to seek out better ways to work with our clients and each other. We have been first-to-market on many legal service delivery innovations-and we continue to break new ground with our clients every day. This long history of excellence and innovation has created a culture with a sense of purpose and belonging for all. In turn, our culture drives our commitment to the growth of our clients, the diversity of our people, and the resilience of our workforce.
Explore Firm Details
Welcome back to The Week in Weed, your Friday look at what's happening in the world of legalized marijuana. This week, Florida is looking at a lawsuit over signatures.
United States Florida Indiana Cannabis & Hemp
Susan Ryan
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Seyfarth Shaw LLP are most popular:
  • within Compliance and Consumer Protection topic(s)

Welcome back to The Week in Weed, your Friday look at what's happening in the world of legalized marijuana. This week, Florida is looking at a lawsuit over signatures. Indiana lawmakers may take up a decriminalization bill. The administration's new drug czar had some kind words for medical marijuana. And finally, we look ahead to what 2026 may bring.

FLORIDA

There is a lot going on in Florida right now. Regular readers will recall that an initiative to legalize adult-use cannabis in the state was on the 2024 ballot. Although a majority of voters cast their vote in favor of the measure, Florida requires 60% of the votes to approve a ballot initiative, and the measure went down to defeat. Advocates of legal adult-use cannabis have been collecting signatures to put the measure on the 2026 ballot, and, as so often seems to be the case with anything involving cannabis, there's controversy.

Smart & Safe Florida, the group in favor of legalization, is suing the state over the invalidation of over 70,000 signatures. Since the deadline for signature collection is fast approaching, every John Hancock counts. Meanwhile, the state's Attorney General, James Uthmeier, the Florida Chamber of Commerce, and Associated Industries of Florida are filing suit in the state's Supreme Court to invalidate the entire measure. How this will all turn out is anyone's guess.

INDIANA

Indiana Representative Mitch Gore (D) has filed a cannabis decriminalization bill. HB 1191 would decriminalize the possession of two ounces or less of cannabis. Note that this bill does not set up a retail market or legalize sales in any way. The amount of cannabis needed to trigger a felony would increase from 30 grams to four ounces. So far, the bill has been assigned to committee.

DRUG CZAR

The Senate confirmed the administration's choice for head of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy. Sara Carter Bailey, a journalist who has reported on the opioid epidemic, among other issues, indicated support for medical cannabis, saying, "I don't have any problem if it's legalized and it's monitored." Of course, how that translates into policy remains to be seen.

AND FINALLY

January is traditionally the month for predictions. What will the year hold for cannabis? Check out these articles to find out:

Budding Trends

Marijuana Business Daily

This Week in Cannabis LIVE

Be well everyone – we'll see you next week.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Susan Ryan
Susan Ryan
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More