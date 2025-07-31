California Construction Employers May Rely On Legal Exemption To Drug Test For Marijuana

California's AB 2188 greatly expanded the scope of the state's existing marijuana laws because it prohibits discrimination based on the off-duty use of marijuana. This prohibition creates a dilemma for employers who conduct marijuana drug testing because marijuana stays in the human body much longer than alcohol and other drugs. The law has been in effect since January 1, 2024.

AB 2188 does not permit employers to conduct marijuana drug testing unless: (1) an exemption applies; or (2) the drug test detects only the "psychoactive" components of marijuana, i.e., tests only for current impairment. While many employers remain uncertain about which tests can detect only the psychoactive components of marijuana (urine testing does not comply with the law), there are exemptions worth noting:

(1) The law does not apply to employees in the building and construction trades.

(2) The law does not apply to applicants or employees who must be tested for marijuana under federal regulations.

(3) The law does not apply to applicants and employees for positions that require a federal government background investigation or security clearance.

AB 2188 law does not explain or define the types of businesses or jobs that trigger the exemption for "the building and construction trades." But an earlier draft of the law contained this language:

This section does not apply to an employee performing work associated with construction, including work involving alteration, demotion, building, excavation, renovation, remodeling, maintenance, improvement, or repair work, a person licensed under the Contractors State License Law (Chapter 9 (commencing with Section 7000) of Division 3 of the Business and Professions Code), or an employee performing work in similar or related occupations or trades.

That language later was shortened to "employees in the building and construction trades." The earlier draft certainly sheds light on the types of jobs that would fall within the exemption.

The benefit of the exemption is that construction employers may continue to use urine drug testing for marijuana and to take adverse employment actions against applicants and employees who test positive. Exempt employers do not have to be concerned with using drug tests that detect only the "psychoactive" components of marijuana. The California courts have not yet addressed the issue of which types of drug tests detect only the "psychoactive" components of marijuana, so employers who do not fall within one of the statutory exemptions must make their own assessments as to the types of drug tests that potentially comply with the law.

Marijuana laws vary tremendously from state to state and even city to city. Within the last few years, several laws have been enacted to restrict or prohibit marijuana drug testing, including for example:

New York does not permit any marijuana drug testing under any circumstances (except for testing mandated by federal law or federal contracts).

New Jersey protects all off-duty use of marijuana so marijuana drug testing should not be conducted except when there is reasonable suspicion or impairment that has been observed and documented by two supervisors.

Rhode Island protects all off-duty use of marijuana so marijuana drug testing should not be conducted except when there is reasonable suspicion of impairment.

Washington prohibits pre-employment marijuana testing unless the test can detect the "psychoactive" components of marijuana or there is a safety-sensitive exception, (i.e., the position involves a high risk of death).

Philadelphia, PA. does not permit pre-employment marijuana drug testing unless a statutory exemption is met.

Pittsburgh, PA. does not permit pre-employment marijuana drug testing of medical marijuana users, unless an exception applies.

Employers who operate in multiple states must review all applicable marijuana laws to ensure compliance.