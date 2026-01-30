ARTICLE
30 January 2026

Pryor Cashman Congratulates Client Will Janowitz On Academy Award Nominations

Pryor Cashman extends its congratulations to client Will Janowitz, producer of the feature film Train Dreams, on the film's Academy Award nomination for Best Picture, along with three additional Oscar nominations.
Karen M. Robson
These nominations recognize exceptional filmmaking and storytelling, and Pryor Cashman is proud to support clients whose work continues to make an impact on the global stage.

Will Janowitz is represented by Senior Counsel Karen Robson, a member of the Media + Entertainment Group.

