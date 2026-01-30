Top 10 Mississippi Gaming Stories Of 2025

Mississippi lawmakers once again failed to pass legislation authorizing mobile and online sports wagering, despite broad support from some operators and a negotiation package that nearly cleared conference.

We took a deep dive into Mississippi's milestones throughout 2025 and have listed those highlights below.

1. Still on Hold

Mississippi lawmakers once again failed to pass legislation authorizing mobile and online sports wagering, despite broad support from some operators and a negotiation package that nearly cleared conference. The Mississippi Mobile Sports Wagering Act passed the House but died in conference, leaving retail-only betting as the status quo. Supporters argue that legalization could generate millions in tax revenue while opponents cite concerns about addiction and cannibalization of casino revenue.

2. A 'Capitol' Idea?

A strategically coordinated push for a casino in downtown Jackson emerged, led by former Governor Haley Barbour and business leaders under the Capital City Forward Together initiative. The proposal aimed to allow one casino within 6,000 feet of the State Capitol building, requiring a $500 million investment. Despite strong lobbying, the bill was tabled in the House due to insufficient votes, but proponents vow to try again in 2026.

3. Shrinking

The closure of another casino in Tunica marked another contraction in what once was Mississippi's fastest-growing market. The Tunica region continues to struggle with declining demand, increased competition from Arkansas and Tennessee, and long-term pressure from online gaming trends. The shutdown leaves only five casinos operating in the market and renews questions about the long-term viability of rural gaming hubs.

4. Don't Click That Link!

Ransomware and cyberattacks disrupted several Mississippi gaming operators, forcing temporary shutdowns and costly recovery efforts. Experts warn that casinos are prime targets due to large volumes of sensitive data and financial transactions. Industry reports highlight rising threats and recommend stronger defenses, including multifactor authentication and network segmentation.

5. Beach Bets

Multiple applications for new gaming sites adjacent to Biloxi's public sand beach triggered simultaneous legal challenges and intense local debate. Courts ruled against the secretary of state's attempts to classify certain waterfront parcels as public tidelands, siding with local governments and developers. These and future rulings may influence future casino development along the Gulf Coast.

6. They Made It

The Mississippi Gaming and Hospitality Association honored industry leaders at its annual Hall of Fame Gala. Inductees included casino executive and community leader Duncan McKenzie, gaming attorney Hugh Keating, and the late Governor Kirk Fordice. The event celebrated contributions that have shaped Mississippi's gaming industry.

7. Strength in Numbers

Despite growing competition from neighboring states in markets such as Tunica, Mississippi's gaming industry overall maintained a strong performance. Gross gaming revenues exceeded $2.4 billion for the fifth consecutive year, supported by robust casino visitation. Industry leaders credit strategic investments and marketing for sustaining growth.

8. May I Receive an Upgrade?

Several Mississippi casinos invested in property upgrades to enhance guest experiences, while others searched for ways to make improvements to aging infrastructure. Some with capital renovated hotel rooms, while other properties added new dining and entertainment options. These improvements aim to attract younger demographics and make the casinos more competitive with regional markets.

9. Scammers

Casinos faced new problems with fake online ads and fraudulent gaming promotions impersonating Mississippi operators. The Beau Rivage Resort & Casino publicly addressed misleading ads and warned consumers about unauthorized websites mimicking legitimate casino promotions. The industry spent substantial resources combating brand misuse and protecting consumers in a digital environment in which they do not fully operate.

10. A New Breed of Competitor

As if it were not bad enough that illegal online sports wagering remained widespread in the state, the rapid growth of national prediction‑market platforms raised new questions for Mississippi's sports wagering landscape. Although Mississippi continues to restrict sports wagering to on‑premises casino sportsbooks, several prediction‑market operators — offering real‑money markets on sports, entertainment, and political outcomes — expanded aggressively into neighboring states and adjacent digital markets. Mississippi operators and regulators are monitoring the trend closely, noting that prediction‑market entrants may accelerate pressure on the Legislature to revisit mobile sports wagering legislation in 2026.

