How The ERP Software Industry Is Rigged (Video)

The ERP implementation landscape is fundamentally tilted against customers, with vendors and consultants prioritizing their own revenue interests over client success.

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Make no mistake: if you are about to start a digital transformation, the cards are stacked against you.

As an ERP customer, you are at an incredible disadvantage when trying to successfully implement ERP software.

To some extent, that is by design.

ERP vendors and integrators act in their self-interest to maximize revenue.

They minimize the complexity of the implementation process, which can result in unreasonable expectations.

ERP software consultants and salespeople act in their own self-interest.

An entire ecosystem is built up around each of the major ERP providers.

Often, partner networks, self-dealing, and commissions drive recommendations more than objectivity.

Large consulting firms have entire practice areas devoted to implementing Oracle, SAP, or Infor.

This sets up unreasonable expectations and prevents you from devoting the appropriate resources to your ERP software project.

Unreasonable expectations cause ERP software project failure.

I discuss these issues in my latest YouTube video

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.