FDIC Adopts New Signage Final Rule

The FDIC has adopted a final rule intended to address concerns about the display of the FDIC official digital sign and non-deposit signage.

"The rule simplifies requirements for banks' display of the FDIC official digital sign and non-deposit signage on digital deposit-taking channels, such as bank websites and mobile applications, as well as on ATMs and like devices," the FDIC said, in issuing the rule, which has an April 1 2027 compliance date.

The changes are designed to revise requirements in a 2023 final rule, that, among other things established the FDIC official digital sign and required signage for ATMs and digital banking channels. The final rule attempts to address concerns and possible confusion that were raised about the Biden Administration rule.

In a summary of the rule for insured depository institutions, the FDIC said that "the final rule (1) requires display of the digital sign on an [insured depository institution's] homepage; login page; and first page of the deposit account opening process, (2) narrows the requirement to display non-deposit signage to apply only to pages primarily dedicated to advertising or providing information about, or access to, non-deposit products, and (3) permits the one-time notification for bank customers related to third-party non-deposit products to automatically disappear after three seconds."

The agency added, "the final rule narrows the requirement for the display of the digital sign and non-deposit signage to apply only to the initial screen and initial non-deposit transaction screen, respectively, and permits a wider range of ATMs and like devices to display the physical FDIC official sign rather than the FDIC official digital sign."

