2 February 2026

Pryor Cashman Congratulates Clients On Sundance Film Festival Selections

Pryor Cashman extends its congratulations to clients Insignia Films, Likely Story, and Sustainable Films on their Sundance Film Festival selections.
The selected films include Insignia Films' American Pachuco: The Legend of Luis Valdez, Likely Story's Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass, and Sustainable Films' Cookie Queens.

These selections recognize exceptional filmmaking and storytelling, and Pryor Cashman is proud to support clients whose work continues to make an impact on the global stage.

