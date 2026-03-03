ARTICLE
3 March 2026

FCC Delays Revoke All Consent Rule For Robocalls And Text Messages Until 2027

GA
Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA)

Contributor

Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA) logo
With firms representing more than 90 countries, each GALA member has the local expertise and experience in advertising, marketing and promotion law that will help your campaign achieve its objectives, and navigate the legal minefield successfully. GALA is a uniquely sensitive global resource whose members maintain frequent contact with each other to maximize the effectiveness of their collaborative efforts for their shared clients. GALA provides the premier worldwide resource to advertisers and agencies seeking solutions to problems involving the complex legal issues affecting today's marketplace.
Explore Firm Details
The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has further extended the effective date of the Revoke All consent rule from April 11, 2026 to January 31, 2027...
United States Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Craig Gilley (Venable LLP) and Shahin O. Rothermel (Venable LLP)
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has further extended the effective date of the Revoke All consent rule from April 11, 2026 to January 31, 2027. That rule requires businesses to treat a consumer's consent revocation request made in response to one type of text message or call as applicable to all future calls and texts from that caller on all other matters. The FCC first extended the effective date last April.

The FCC's new extension is intended to allow more time for the FCC to take comments and consider adjustments to the rule. In particular, the FCC recently initiated a rulemaking proceeding to seek comment on ways the agency can modify the requirement that a caller must treat an opt-out request made in response to one type of call or text to be an opt-out request for all types of calls and texts. Reply comments in that proceeding are due on February 3, 2026; please let us know if you would like to prepare and file comments.

The FCC considers outbound texts to constitute "calls" under its rules, although courts are beginning to push back on that interpretation. The FCC notes that it might also modify this requirement.

Note that the extension applies only to the Revoke All consent rule and does not impact the other consent revocation requirements, including:

  • Maintaining reasonable consent revocation methods
  • Providing alternative ways to revoke consent (including STOP, QUIT, END, REVOKE, OPT-OUT, CANCEL, and UNSUBSCRIBE—although the FCC and class action plaintiffs' attorneys will likely expect companies to designate other keywords as revocation requests)
  • Not prescribing exclusive opt-out methods consumers must use to revoke consent
  • Disclosing in a text message that the system is not capable of accepting all or some responses that revoke consent
  • Honoring all opt-out requests no later than ten business days after the request

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Craig Gilley (Venable LLP)
Craig Gilley (Venable LLP)
Photo of Shahin O. Rothermel (Venable LLP)
Shahin O. Rothermel (Venable LLP)
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More