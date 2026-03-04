AD Nauseam: Name Games – When Branding Becomes A Claim (Podcast)

On today's episode of AD Nauseam, Amy and Daniel close out 2025 with a fast‑paced look at the FTC's most pivotal shifts—from major leadership changes to rulemaking shakeups and the year's most consequential enforcement trends. They will break down what defined the agency's first year under Chairman Ferguson and what these developments signal for advertisers heading into 2026.

