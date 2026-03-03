ARTICLE
3 March 2026

Where We Stand With Social Media Access Laws

SM
Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP

Contributor

Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP logo
Businesses turn to Sheppard to deliver sophisticated counsel to help clients move ahead. With more than 1,200 lawyers located in 16 offices worldwide, our client-centered approach is grounded in nearly a century of building enduring relationships on trust and collaboration. Our broad and diversified practices serve global clients—from startups to Fortune 500 companies—at every stage of the business cycle, including high-stakes litigation, complex transactions, sophisticated financings and regulatory issues. With leading edge technologies and innovation behind our team, we pride ourselves on being a strategic partner to our clients.
Explore Firm Details
In this next installment of our review of state efforts to regulate in the kids space, we look at social media laws.
United States Arkansas California Georgia Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Liisa M. Thomas and Kathryn Smith
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP are most popular:
  • within Cannabis & Hemp topic(s)

In this next installment of our review of state efforts to regulate in the kids space, we look at social media laws. Namely, those that attempt to limit kids' ability to access or use social media. For example, some require parental consent to create profiles or restrict targeted ads. Others include obligations to set time limits, target "addictive" feeds and design features, or create warnings about social media use.

Many of these have been challenged or blocked. Namely:

The next group are those that are still -as of this writing- on the books and have not been opposed. Those are:

Finally, there have been bills introduced attempting to regulate "addictive feeds." These propose to limit algorithmic feeds for minors. These include bills in Arkansas, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maine, Montana, North Carolina, Virginia, and Washington.

Putting It Into Practice: These evolving laws underscore the need to adapt to a patchwork of requirements. While we anticipate ongoing challenges, legislators are continuing to draft new or revised laws. A principles-based approach can help in this shifting environment.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Liisa M. Thomas
Liisa M. Thomas
Photo of Kathryn Smith
Kathryn Smith
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More