Where We Stand With Social Media Access Laws

In this next installment of our review of state efforts to regulate in the kids space, we look at social media laws. Namely, those that attempt to limit kids' ability to access or use social media. For example, some require parental consent to create profiles or restrict targeted ads. Others include obligations to set time limits, target "addictive" feeds and design features, or create warnings about social media use.
Many of these have been challenged or blocked. Namely:
- Arkansas: Social Media Safety Act of 2023 (SB 396) signed 2023 and permanently enjoined in March 2025
- California: Protecting Our Kids from Social Media Addiction Act (SB 976) enacted September 2024, delayed by litigation since November 2024
- Colorado: Concerning Measures to Encourage Healthier Social Media Use by Youth, and, in Connection Therewith, Making an Appropriation (HB24-1136), social media design and warning label scheme were invalidated when the state's law was struck down in 2025.
- Florida: 2024 children's social media law (HB 3), passed 2024 and subject to a preliminary injunction later partially stayed on appeal
- Georgia: Protecting Georgia's Children on Social Media Act of 2024 (SB 351), temporarily blocked in June 2025
- Louisiana: Secure Online Child Interaction and Age Limitation Act, enforcement slated for July 2025 but blocked by a federal judge in December 2025
- Ohio: Parental Notification by Social Media Operators Act, enjoined before its January 15, 2024 effective date
- Texas: Minors' social media access restrictions in its 2023–2024 kids' online safety package, major provisions blocked by federal courts
- Tennessee: Protect Tennessee Minors Act, scheduled to take effect January 1, 2025 but challenged in January 2025
- Utah: 2023 Social Media Regulation Acts (SB 152 and HB 311), signed March 23, 2023, with key provisions later enjoined
The next group are those that are still -as of this writing- on the books and have not been opposed. Those are:
- California: Social Media Platform Duty to Children Act (AB 56), will require warning labels after extended use starting January 2027
- Minnesota: Mental Health Warning Label law, enacted but not yet blocked, set to go into effect July 1, 2025
- Nebraska: Social media law (Parental Rights in Social Media Act) would require parental involvement and limit targeting, also set to go into effect July 1, 2026
- New York: SAFE for Kids Act restricts algorithmic "addictive" social media feeds for minors without parental consent and adds requirements like age verification and mental health warning labels on features such as infinite scroll and autoplay, went into effect December 2024, but NYAG still working on implementing regulations
- South Carolina: Age Appropriate Design Code Act (H 3402), signed February 2, 2026 with immediate effect, but then immediately challenged, case pending
Finally, there have been bills introduced attempting to regulate "addictive feeds." These propose to limit algorithmic feeds for minors. These include bills in Arkansas, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maine, Montana, North Carolina, Virginia, and Washington.
Putting It Into Practice: These evolving laws underscore the need to adapt to a patchwork of requirements. While we anticipate ongoing challenges, legislators are continuing to draft new or revised laws. A principles-based approach can help in this shifting environment.
