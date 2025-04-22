Streaming On Netflix Now: "Minted: The Rise (And Fall?) Of The NFT"

The documentary Minted from RPJ client People's Television is now available on Netflix.

Minted: The Rise (and Fall?) of the NFT, which premiered at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival and aired on PBS earlier this year, follows the global NFT phenomenon which both transformed the lives of digital artists around the world and thrust them into a world of controversy. Don't miss this fascinating overview of the how the intersection of art, technology, and finance emerged and what the future may hold for the turbulent and ever-evolving industry.

Watch the Minted trailer here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.