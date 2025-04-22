ARTICLE
22 April 2025

Streaming On Netflix Now: "Minted: The Rise (And Fall?) Of The NFT"

The documentary Minted from RPJ client People's Television is now available on Netflix.
United States Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Minted: The Rise (and Fall?) of the NFT, which premiered at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival and aired on PBS earlier this year, follows the global NFT phenomenon which both transformed the lives of digital artists around the world and thrust them into a world of controversy. Don't miss this fascinating overview of the how the intersection of art, technology, and finance emerged and what the future may hold for the turbulent and ever-evolving industry.

Watch the Minted trailer here.

