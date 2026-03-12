Space Business Review February 2026

Dara A. Panahy’s articles from Milbank LLP are most popular:

February Fundraising & Financing Activity

February 2 – Satellite and component manufacturer CesiumAstro Inc. announced that it raised $470m in new capital through a $270m Series C investment round led by Trousdale Ventures Management, LLC, with participation from Woven Capital Management Company, LLC, AV Capital Management, LLC and others, and a $200m U.S. Export-Import Bank financing.

February 3 – Satellite operator The Tomorrow Companies Inc. raised $175m in an unspecified funding round led by Stonecourt Capital LP and Harbourvest Partners, LLC.

February 10 – Earth observation start-up constellr GmbH raised €37m in a Series A investment round co-led by Alpine Space Ventures Management GmbH and Lakestar Advisors GmbH, with participation from Bayern Kapital GmbH and others.

