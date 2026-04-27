Scripps News Interviews Partner Jonathan Todd On Customs Duty Refund Process (Video)

Jonathan Todd, Vice Chair of Benesch’s Transportation & Logistics Practice Group, was recently interviewed by Scripps News about the newly launched federal process for seeking refunds of customs duties deemed unlawful.

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Jonathan Todd, Vice Chair of Benesch’s Transportation & Logistics Practice Group, was recently interviewed by Scripps News about the newly launched federal process for seeking refunds of customs duties deemed unlawful.

Todd discussed timelines, eligibility requirements for importers, and the potential for compliance reviews, litigation, and business negotiations as companies await recovery. He encouraged importers to participate in the administrative process, noting that many are taking a cautious, wait-and-see approach rather than pursuing lawsuits.

See the full Scripps News interview below.

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