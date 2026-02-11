Space Business Review January 2026

January Fundraising & Financing Activity

January 15 – Earth observation start-up Hydrosat Inc. raised $60m in a Series B funding round led by Hartree Partners L.P., Subutai Capital Partners and S4E Capital Ltd., with participation from the Luxembourg Future Fund, OTB Ventures and others.

January 15 – Launch start-up Interstellar Technologies raised $129.7m in Series F funding, including $34.2m in debt financing, and $95.5m in equity financing, led by Woven Planet Group, a subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corp., with participation from SBI Group, B Dash Ventures Inc., SMBC Edge Co., Ltd. and others.

January 21 – Satellite manufacturer SWISSto12 S.A. announced €73m in new funding for its HummingSat small geostationary satellite program through European Space Agency member states, including Austria, Switzerland, Germany, Sweden, Norway and associate member Canada.

