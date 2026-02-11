ARTICLE
11 February 2026

Space Business Review January 2026

ML
January 15 – Earth observation start-up Hydrosat Inc. raised $60m in a Series B funding round led by Hartree Partners L.P., Subutai Capital Partners and S4E Capital Ltd., with participation from the Luxembourg Future Fund, OTB Ventures and others.
United States Transport
Dara A. Panahy and Bijan Ganji
January Fundraising & Financing Activity

January 15 – Earth observation start-up Hydrosat Inc. raised $60m in a Series B funding round led by Hartree Partners L.P., Subutai Capital Partners and S4E Capital Ltd., with participation from the Luxembourg Future Fund, OTB Ventures and others.

January 15 – Launch start-up Interstellar Technologies raised $129.7m in Series F funding, including $34.2m in debt financing, and $95.5m in equity financing, led by Woven Planet Group, a subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corp., with participation from SBI Group, B Dash Ventures Inc., SMBC Edge Co., Ltd. and others.

January 21 – Satellite manufacturer SWISSto12 S.A. announced €73m in new funding for its HummingSat small geostationary satellite program through European Space Agency member states, including Austria, Switzerland, Germany, Sweden, Norway and associate member Canada.

Read more related news in Space Business Review January 2026.

