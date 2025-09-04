Landmark Proposed Rule May Open American Skies To Expanded Commercial Drone Deployments

For years, the deployment of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), or drones, in U.S. airspace has been constrained by regulations that limited how those devices operated when they strayed beyond the sightline of their human controller. Heretofore, regulations required drone operators to receive individual waivers or exemptions when using drones "beyond their visual line of sight," known as BVLOS. Industry has felt that these regulations have hampered widespread UAS usage in areas such as package delivery, surveying, and farming, among others.

On August 7, 2025, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) took a major step toward expanding the deployment of drones in U.S. airspace by jointly releasing aNotice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM)that would establish comprehensive, performance-based regulations for UAS operations beyond visual line of sight. Developed in response to the 2024 FAA Reauthorization Act and years of industry input, the proposal is set to transform commercial drone operations, manufacturing, and supporting services.

This is our first in a series of client alerts covering the broad scope of this rule. Stay tuned for further updates and programming from the Crowell & Moring team on this landmark rulemaking.

Overview: Why This Rule Matters

Expanding Routine BVLOS Operations – The NPRM moves away from a reliance on waivers and exemptions and creates a regulatory pathway for routine low-altitude BVLOS drone operations, including package delivery, agriculture, aerial surveying, civic interest (public safety), recreation, and flight testing. The rule would primarily cover operations that occur at or below 400 feet above ground level, from pre-designated and access-controlled locations, and would require FAA approval for the area of intended flight.

– The NPRM moves away from a reliance on waivers and exemptions and creates a regulatory pathway for routine low-altitude BVLOS drone operations, including package delivery, agriculture, aerial surveying, civic interest (public safety), recreation, and flight testing. The rule would primarily cover operations that occur at or below 400 feet above ground level, from pre-designated and access-controlled locations, and would require FAA approval for the area of intended flight. Enabling Scalable UAS Traffic Management – The rule introduces a regulatory framework for "Automated Data Service Providers" (ADSPs) entities that support scalable BVLOS operations by providing services such as strategic deconfliction, conformance monitoring, and UAS Traffic Management (UTM). Operators may serve as their own ADSP or contract with another company for ADSP services.

– The rule introduces a regulatory framework for "Automated Data Service Providers" (ADSPs) entities that support scalable BVLOS operations by providing services such as strategic deconfliction, conformance monitoring, and UAS Traffic Management (UTM). Operators may serve as their own ADSP or contract with another company for ADSP services. Aligning with Congressional and Executive Mandates– The proposal implements the 2024 FAA Reauthorization Act, President Trump'sJune 2025 Executive Order titled "Unleashing American Drone Dominance", and years of industry and Aviation Rulemaking Committee (ARC) recommendations.

Key Regulatory Provisions forUAS Operators