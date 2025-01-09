Milbank Top Ten Space Business Stories Of 2024

Milbank LLP is a leading international law firm that provides innovative legal services from 12 offices around the world. Founded in New York over 150 years ago, Milbank helps the world’s leading commercial, financial and industrial enterprises, as well as institutions, individuals and governments, achieve their strategic objectives.

This Special Edition of Space Business Review includes Milbank's top ten space business stories of 2024.

#1 – SpaceX Soars

SpaceX ascended as this year's innovation and market disruption leader; launched 350 direct-to-device ("D2D") satellites and received FCC approval to offer D2D services with T-Mobile; performed 132 Falcon 9 launches; conducted 4 Starship test flights and demonstrated booster recovery; launched 1,982 Starlink satellites (7,632 in orbit) and 84 Starshield satellites; contracted to provide Starlink in-flight connectivity services on more than 1,200 United Airlines and Air France aircraft; and won an $843m NASA contract to deorbit the ISS in 2030.

#2 – D2D Investments, Partnerships & Progress

Activities surged for D2D operators; Skylo Technologies, Inc. raised $37m and partnered with Google and Verizon; Lynk agreed to go public via a SPAC deal with Slam Corp. based on a $800m valuation; AST launched its first five satellites and signed a ten-year D2D services agreement with Vodafone.

#3 – M&A, Consolidation Gains Pace

2024 saw consolidation of product offerings, technologies and applications seeking a solution to market unpredictability; SES agreed to acquire Intelsat for $3.1b; BAE purchased Ball Aerospace for $5.5b; Iridium acquired outstanding interests in Satelles, Inc. for $115m; Lockheed Martin bought Terran Orbital for $450m; Neo Space Group acquired UP42 from Airbus; Gogo purchased Satcom Direct; DirecTV agreed to acquire DISH in a $9.75b acquisition but called it off in Q4.

