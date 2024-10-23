ARTICLE
23 October 2024

Spirit Airlines Creditors Kicking The Can In A Presidential Election Year

R
Riveron

Contributor

Riveron logo

Riveron is a national business advisory firm specializing in accounting, finance, technology, and operations. Since its entrepreneurial beginnings in Dallas, Riveron has expanded its client base and grown through strategic acquisitions to become a leading advisory firm. Known for its client-centric approach, Riveron treats each business as its own, leveraging deep expertise and diverse backgrounds to address unique client needs and help them achieve their full potential. With a strong culture of inclusivity and core values, Riveron is both a trusted partner to clients and an employer of choice for top talent.

Explore Firm Details
Spirit Airlines had agreed to be acquired by rival JetBlue, but that deal was blocked by a federal judge at the beginning of 2024 due to concerns about competitiveness...
United States Transport
Photo of David Nolletti
Authors

Spirit Airlines had agreed to be acquired by rival JetBlue, but that deal was blocked by a federal judge at the beginning of 2024 due to concerns about competitiveness and antitrust issues. Many in the industry think that the Justice Department got this wrong, citing that only approximately 60 of the combined 566 routes overlapped at the time of the merger announcement. Both Spirit and JetBlue are sub-scale relative to their larger competitors (like Southwest, Delta, American, and United) and needed their combined mass to try and compete.

In a last-ditch effort to avoid a Chapter 11 proceeding, in which it appears that creditors Visa and Mastercard would not fare well, creditors have entered into an amendment with the airline that extends an additional $300 million in credit and pushes repayment of bond debt to the end of December.

Why would they do this when nothing in Spirit's business has fundamentally changed?

I think all parties are hoping for a change in the upcoming presidential election that will cause the Justice Department to change its position and allow the merger to go through. Investors may want to be extra cautious as this appears to be a high-risk situation.

The specifics, which Spirit reported in an 8-K filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Oct. 18, are that creditors Visa (V) and Mastercard (MA) have agreed to push back the $1.1 billion loyal bond debt Spirit has accrued with them until Dec. 23 (the airline's total debt adds up to over $3.3 billion).

www.msn.com/...

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of David Nolletti
David Nolletti
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More