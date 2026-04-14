Is SAP Using Its Audit Rights To Drive Your Next Purchase?

If your company runs SAP, there's a good chance you'll face a license audit in the next few years — and the outcome may cost you far more than you expect.

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This is the first in a series of articles from Tactical Law examining the SAP licensing landscape and what it means for your organization.

If your company runs SAP, there's a good chance you'll face a license audit in the next few years — and the outcome may cost you far more than you expect.

SAP's license audit program has become one of the company's most effective tools for generating new revenue. Buried in most SAP contracts is a clause granting SAP the right to review your license compliance, typically on an annual basis. While not every customer is audited every year, SAP's Global License Audit & Compliance team selects targets strategically — and when they come knocking, the financial stakes can be significant.

How the Audit Becomes a Sales Conversation

Here's what many SAP customers don't realize until they're in the middle of it: an audit finding isn't a fine. It's the opening move in a negotiation.

When SAP identifies a licensing shortfall — whether that's too many users, the wrong user classifications, or unlicensed system integrations — the compliance team works in coordination with SAP's sales organization. The shortfall creates urgency. The sales team then presents the remedy: additional licenses, a conversion to RISE with SAP, adoption of a new licensing model, or an expanded cloud subscription. Customers mid-migration to S/4HANA are particularly exposed, because they're already committed to a massive project and have limited leverage to push back.

Where SAP Focuses Its Audits

SAP's audit teams have become increasingly sophisticated about where they look. Four areas dominate current audit activity:

Indirect access is the most consequential. Whenever a third-party system — your e-commerce platform, CRM, supplier portal, or any external application — reads from or writes to SAP, SAP takes the position that those interactions require licensing. Under their Digital Access model, this is measured by counting business documents like sales orders and invoices created by outside systems. For companies with heavily integrated environments, the exposure can be substantial.

User classification is another frequent finding. SAP licenses are tiered by the transactions a user is permitted to run, and each tier carries a different price. If an employee classified at a lower tier has executed even a single transaction reserved for a higher tier, SAP will argue that person should have been licensed at the more expensive level — across your entire user base, these reclassifications add up quickly.

S/4HANA migration compliance has become a major focus as SAP's 2027 end-of-support deadline for the older ECC system approaches. Companies running both systems in parallel during migration face the risk of double-counting licenses, and SAP's licensing metrics change between ECC and S/4HANA — meaning what was compliant under the old system may not be under the new one.

HANA memory consumption rounds out the list. As data volumes grow, SAP checks whether your actual database memory usage exceeds what you've licensed.

Why This Matters Now

The 2027 ECC end-of-support deadline is accelerating everything. Every company still running the older SAP system faces a decision — migrate to S/4HANA, move to SAP's cloud offering, or find an alternative. SAP's audit activity tends to intensify during these transition windows, because customers facing a deadline are far more likely to settle compliance disputes quickly in exchange for favorable migration terms.

In short, the audit isn't just about compliance. It's a strategically timed part of SAP's commercial playbook.

How Tactical Law Can Help

Navigating an SAP audit requires a clear understanding of your contractual rights, your actual usage patterns, and SAP's negotiating tactics. Many organizations go into these conversations underinformed and come out having agreed to terms they didn't need to accept.

Tactical Law works with companies to evaluate their licensing exposure, prepare for audit engagements, and negotiate from a position of knowledge rather than surprise.

Whether you're facing an active audit, planning an S/4HANA migration, or simply want to understand where you stand, we can help you see the full picture before SAP defines it for you.

Have questions about your SAP licensing situation? Contact us to start a conversation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.