SEC Chief Enforcement Accountant Confirms SEC To Staff New Enforcement Group Targeting Auditors And SOX Compliance

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Key Takeaways

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC or Commission) is intensifying auditor enforcement under the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX) by creating a dedicated enforcement group to focus on audit quality, auditor independence and compliance with SOX auditing standards.

Auditors and audit committees should expect heightened scrutiny from the SEC amid Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) budget cuts.

Public companies should reassess audit oversight and SOX controls. Issuers, audit committees and audit firms should proactively review internal controls, audit documentation and oversight processes to mitigate enforcement risk.

Key Developments

The SEC has announced the creation of a new enforcement team focused on auditing-related misconduct, signaling heightened scrutiny of auditors and potential SOX violations. The new unit—referred to as the “SOX Group”—will sit within the SEC’s Enforcement Division and is intended to investigate and litigate violations of SOX auditing standards and related provisions. The SEC has begun openly recruiting enforcement personnel for the group, signaling that this initiative is intended to play a sustained and meaningful role in the Commission’s enforcement program. Speaking on a Practicing Law Institute (PLI) panel titled “Audit Committees, Special Committees, and Internal Investigations 2026,” Ryan Wolfe, chief accountant, Division of Enforcement, noted that the SOX Group was seeking to hire accountants and attorneys with specialized knowledge of auditing standards and other relevant securities laws.

The SEC has emphasized the critical gatekeeper role auditors play in protecting investors and maintaining confidence in the capital markets. The Commission already maintains an accounting unit that investigates accounting fraud and financial reporting violations; however, the establishment of a SOX‑focused enforcement group reflects a more targeted approach to auditor conduct and audit quality issues. The SEC’s move underscores a renewed focus on auditor independence and professional skepticism, compliance with SOX auditing standards and oversight failures that contribute to inaccurate or misleading financial reporting.

Wolfe noted that SEC Chairman Paul Atkins has chosen to devote resources to this effort despite an 18% reduction in the SEC staff. Wolfe does not believe that the SOX Group will second-guess the judgments of auditors. Rather, the SOX Group aims to review the “fundamental failure” in audits. For example, Wolfe noted that auditors are required to have an engagement quality reviewer (EQR) for public company audits. This is a qualified practitioner who performs an objective evaluation of significant judgments and conclusions made on high-risk audits or engagements. Not having an EQR is a classic example of a fundamental failure.

The creation of the SOX Group comes against the backdrop of reduced resources at the PCAOB, the independent regulator responsible for inspecting and enforcing standards applicable to registered audit firms. Earlier this year, the SEC approved significant budget reductions for the PCAOB, including cuts to board member compensation and its enforcement unit. While the PCAOB retains its inspection and disciplinary authority, these reductions have raised questions about whether the SEC will assume a more prominent role in auditor oversight and enforcement going forward. Wolfe noted that the SEC has shared jurisdiction with PCAOB for audits of issuers and broker-dealers and that there was a place for the two organizations to coexist. With the appointment of a new board at PCAOB, much will depend on how they choose to operate. In fact, the SEC has broader jurisdiction than the PCAOB in some respects. For example, the SEC can recommend taking an auditor who fails to meet an audit standard to court. Although the SEC has not formally stated that it intends to shift auditor enforcement away from the PCAOB, this development suggests a potentially more aggressive enforcement posture by the SEC toward auditors and audit firms.

Practical Implications for Companies and Audit Firms

While the SEC has not yet clarified whether it intends to formally shift auditor enforcement away from the PCAOB, the formation of the SOX Group reflects a clear enforcement priority. The SEC’s creation of a dedicated SOX enforcement group suggests a greater likelihood that audit deficiencies – particularly those identified through PCAOB inspections – could lead to direct SEC investigations or enforcement actions.

Companies and audit professionals should prepare for a more assertive regulatory environment focused on audit integrity and investor protection. Audit firms and individual auditors should expect increased scrutiny of audit quality, professional judgment and compliance with SOX auditing standards. Firms should ensure that audit documentation, independence assessments and quality control processes are robust and defensible and that prior inspection findings are promptly and thoroughly addressed. Public companies may face heightened attention to the effectiveness of their internal controls over financial reporting and the performance of their external auditors. An increased SEC focus on auditor conduct may indirectly heighten scrutiny of issuer disclosures, internal control assessments and management’s interaction with auditors. Companies should revisit SOX compliance frameworks; confirm that audit-related documentation is complete and well supported; and ensure clear alignment between management representations, internal audit findings and external audit conclusions.

Audit committees are likely to face increased expectations to demonstrate active and informed oversight of the audit process and auditor independence. This may include more frequent engagement with auditors regarding risk areas, inspection findings and regulatory developments, as well as careful consideration of auditor selection, rotation and fee structures. Committees should ensure that meeting minutes and oversight processes clearly reflect thoughtful review and decision-making in anticipation of heightened regulatory scrutiny.

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