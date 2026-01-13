IA Meets AI (Podcast)

In the third episode of Season 2 of our 'Across the Pond' podcast, Charles Harris II and Kwadwo Sarkodie are joined by guest speaker Andrew Barton...

In the third episode of Season 2 of our 'Across the Pond' podcast, Charles Harris II and Kwadwo Sarkodie are joined by guest speaker Andrew Barton, Vice President at the American Arbitration Association, to explore the AAA's AI arbitrator initiative. Together, they discuss how AI is impacting arbitration, from evolving legal frameworks and real-world applications to ethical considerations and what it could mean for the future of dispute resolution.

