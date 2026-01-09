Mass Arbitration Series, Part 1: The CPR's Approach (Podcast)

The Arbitration Acumen Podcast kicks off 2026 with a multi-part miniseries on mass arbitration. This episode offers a deep dive into CPR's Employment-Related Mass Claims Protocol. Host J.P. Duffy is joined by Mia Levi, vice president and corporate secretary of CPR Dispute Resolution Services. Together they explore how mass arbitration works, why CPR developed its protocol and how the framework balances efficiency, due process and cost management for both claimants and respondents.

Drawing on Mia's direct role in drafting and administering the CPR protocol, the episode walks listeners through the lifecycle of a mass arbitration — from threshold requirements and test case selection to global mediation and fee structures — while also examining how the protocol has driven early settlements in practice.

Episode Highlights

[6:00] Defining Mass Arbitration and Its Key Characteristics: Mia explains what constitutes mass arbitration, why these claims are typically brought by the same counsel under similar arbitration clauses and how the process differs fundamentally from class action litigation.

[8:25] The Origins of CPR's Employment-Related Mass Claims Protocol: The discussion turns to why CPR developed its protocol, including the rise of large-scale employment filings, concerns over upfront filing fees and the need for a balanced, administrable framework.

[15:48] Triggering the Protocol and Identifying Test Cases: Mia walks through the threshold requirements for applying the protocol, CPR's role in determining whether claims are "nearly identical, and how initial test cases are randomly selected and supplemented to ensure representative outcomes.

[29:39] From Test Case Awards to Global Mediation: Mia explains how reasoned awards feed into CPR's global mediation process, giving parties a structured opportunity to resolve remaining claims efficiently.

[37:56] Costs, Confidentiality and What Comes Next: J.P. and Mia discuss filing fees and cost allocation under the protocol and CPR's approach to confidentiality in employment disputes, and share their perspectives on the future of mass arbitration.

