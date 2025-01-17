Litigation Minute: A Look Back And Ahead

What You Need to Know in a Minute or Less

Throughout 2024, we published three series highlighting emerging and evolving trends in litigation. From generative AI to ESG litigation, our lawyers continue to provide concise, timely updates on the issues most critical to our clients and their businesses.

In a minute or less, find our Litigation Minute highlights from the past year—as well as a look ahead to 2025.

Beauty and Wellness

Our first series of the year covered trends in the beauty and wellness industry, beginning with products categorized as "beauty from within," including oral supplements focused on wellness. We outlined the risks of FDA enforcement and class action litigation arising from certain marketing claims associated with these products.

We next reviewed the use of "clean" and "natural" marketing terminology. We assessed these labeling claims across a range of potentially impacted products and brands, as well as regulatory and litigation risks associated with such claims.

Alongside these marketing-focused issues, companies also face increased regulatory scrutiny, including new extended producer responsibility laws and the FTC Green Guides. We concluded our series by assessing product packaging and end-of-life considerations for beauty and wellness brands.

Generative AI

One of the most-discussed developments of 2024, generative AI was the focus of our second series of the year, which examined key legal, regulatory, and operational considerations associated with generative AI. We outlined education, training, and risk management frameworks in light of litigation trends targeting these systems.

2024 also saw several new state statutes regulating generative AI. From mandatory disclosures in Utah to Tennessee's ELVIS Act, we examined how new state approaches would remain at the forefront of attention for companies currently utilizing or considering generative AI.

With the need for compliance and training in mind, we next discussed the potential for generative AI in discovery. With the ability to rapidly sort through data and provide timely requested outputs, we provided an overview of how generative AI has created valuable discovery tools for lawyers as well as their clients.

ESG Litigation

2024 highlighted the impacts of extreme weather, as well as the importance of preparation for such natural disasters. With extreme weather events expected to increase in both frequency and intensity around the world, we provided insurance coverage considerations for policyholders seeking to restore business operations following these events and weather the consequential financial storms.

Further ESG headlines this year focused on the questions surrounding microplastics—including general definition, scientific risk factors, potential for litigation, and the hurdles complicating this litigation.

Greenwashing claims continued apace in 2024, with expanded claims targeting manufacturers, distributors, and retailers of consumer products. Alleging false representation of companies or their products as "environmentally friendly," we reviewed how the risk of such claims can be mitigated through proper substantiation and documentation of company claims and certifications.

Looking Ahead

With the imminent change in administrations, our 2025 series will focus on litigations most likely to be impacted by a change in regulatory regimes—including environmental and toxic tort litigation and food and beverage cases. This summer, our appellate and administrative law teams will assess the impact of Loper Bright one year later. We look forward to sharing our latest thought leadership—in a minute or less—throughout the year.

