How To Run The Antitrust HSR Process When Your CEO Is Impatient

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Say you are the in-house lawyer at a big company — call it Grand Motors — and you are responsible for making sure Hart-Scott-Rodino filings are made. With some variations, this hypothetical also works if you are in-house at, say, Wolverine Investments, a private equity firm. One day, one of your corporate colleagues stops by to inform you a big deal is about to be signed. She asks how quickly you can get the HSR in.

To make the hypo a little easier, imagine she at least informed you about the deal a few weeks ago and, at that time, you convinced yourself that a filing was necessary but there were no substantive antitrust issues. Maybe that is why she did not feel a need to keep you up to date on the deal’s progress. Even so, if you have taken the steps below, you can answer your colleague’s question with a timeframe that should make her, and your CEO, happy.

Gather Information, Identify Sources

While some parts of the form and the documentary attachments are specific to each deal, many parts do not vary for deals by the same parent entity. Long before your colleague asks you about this HSR, you should have gathered a lot of the necessary information and documents and identified potential sources for some of the rest.

For example, Item 5 of the current form requires you to list the U.S. revenues of your appropriate entity for the most recent fiscal year broken down by North American Industry Classification System codes. Depending on how large and diverse Grand Motors is, that process can take some time. As soon as Grand issues its annual report shortly after the end of its fiscal year, you should obtain a copy or a link to it (you will probably need to include it in the filing) and meet with the finance folks who developed it. Some of them might understand NAICS codes and already have a helpful report for non-HSR purposes. If not, you should work with the finance folks at Grand’s HQ and at its subsidiaries to classify those revenues into NAICS codes that make sense. Then, you can drop that report into your HSR filings for the next year.

Item 6(a) requires a list of all the entities controlled by Grand Motors or the appropriate entity. It also requires a list of the minority shareholders of Grand Motors or the appropriate entity. While both of those lists can change periodically, you can still gather them now from your corporate secretary’s office. Asking for updates when you have a filing to make will be easier than creating it anew.

Obviously, the information responsive to Item 7’s overlap questions cannot be finalized until you compare NAICS codes with the other party; however, as you gather the information for Items 5 and 6 above, you can determine which subsidiaries earned U.S. revenues in which NAICS codes. That information can help you complete Item 7(b)(i). If you are really ambitious, you can even work with the right people at each subsidiary to determine in which state, or more specific geographic area, such revenues were earned so you can respond to Item 7(c), if necessary.

Documents responsive to Items 4(c) and (d) necessarily vary by transaction. Remember, these documents, very roughly, are those seen by an officer or director that discuss sales, competition, and similar topics related to this particular transaction. While you cannot collect them before knowing a filing is necessary, you can identify potential sources for some of those documents. Depending on Grand’s organization and its document habits, those sources could be someone in the board secretary’s office; the regular M&A team; administrative assistants for the top brass; and the deal lawyers like your colleague. Knowing where to look internally, before turning to third parties like bankers and the other party, will save time.

All HSR filings require someone at Grand to sign the Certification and Affidavit/Declaration. Who has the authority, and is willing, to attest to the necessary statements, often at a moment’s notice? Identify that person — and if that person is a busy officer often on the road, identify his or her assistant who can help obtain the necessary signatures.

If Grand Motors is the Acquiring Person, it will be responsible for the filing fee of between $35K and $2.46M. What level(s) of approvals are necessary for such a wire transfer and who can provide them? How long do those approvals take? Which bank will process the transfer and is the name on the bank account Grand Motors Co. or something else? Again, tracking down that information well before your colleague drops news of the signing will decrease the time to filing.

Caveats and Implicit Advice

In this hypothetical, I assumed away two large issues — even for those issues, however, there are steps you can take to speed up and improve the process. First, before you make any HSR filing, you should have some understanding of any substantive antitrust issues the transaction might create. While you cannot anticipate and evaluate every potential deal, you can and should be well aware of Grand’s products, strengths and weaknesses, and competitors. Second, the question of whether a filing is necessary varies by transaction. To be prepared for that analysis, you should have a good understanding of HSR’s various thresholds and the identity and size of Grand’s Ultimate Parent Entity.

Remember: The details on the various HSR form items above are correct but summarized. Be sure to consult the FTC’s website for all the details in the statutes, regulations, and instructions. Also, these specific suggestions are tied to the HSR form in use as this piece is written in mid-2026. This same form was used in substantially the same form for decades prior to February 2025. Then, the FTC implemented a drastically revised and expanded form; however, that form was struck down in court and the FTC was forced back to the prior form. Currently, the FTC is considering other changes to the form. Any new form almost certainly will require the information discussed above, so the suggestions should still be helpful.

Finally, some more general advice from a former in-house lawyer: Note how many other Grand Motors employees you must interact with to file an HSR. For each of them, helping you file an HSR will be well down their list of required, or even favorite, tasks. You need their help so be nice to them. Gathering the necessary information well before any time squeeze is one way to be nice. Without being a sycophant, be sure to show your gratitude for their services. In my experience, being nice makes your and their jobs and lives more pleasant and makes it more likely that they will help you in the inevitable situations when time is of the essence.

Filing an HSR can be stressful. Doing as much preparation as possible before the next deal comes in will reduce that stress for you, your corporate colleague, and your CEO.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.