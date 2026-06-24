What Are The Three Most Important Antitrust Risks Facing Healthcare Companies In 2026? (Video)

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Healthcare companies face intensifying antitrust scrutiny as regulators adapt their enforcement strategies to address evolving industry dynamics. What are the three critical risk areas that healthcare organizations must monitor in 2026, and how are changing enforcement priorities reshaping regulatory oversight across the sector?
within Antitrust/Competition Law, Energy and Natural Resources, Government and Public Sector topic(s)
in United States
with readers working within the Environment & Waste Management industries
Healthcare remains a top priority for antitrust enforcement, with regulators closely examining evolving industry dynamics. Companies in this sector must stay alert to shifting risks and enforcement focus areas.
In this video, DC partner Chris Gordon highlights three key antitrust risk areas for healthcare companies in 2026 and explains how changing enforcement priorities are shaping scrutiny across the industry.
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