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4 August 2026

What Should Directors Be Asking? Antitrust In The Boardroom (Video)

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Competition law has evolved from a specialized legal domain into a critical enterprise risk that demands board-level attention. How can corporate directors effectively oversee antitrust compliance and protect their companies from regulatory exposure in an era of heightened enforcement?
United States Antitrust/Competition Law
Jeny M. Maier
Jeny M. Maier’s articles from Axinn are most popular:
  • within Antitrust/Competition Law topic(s)
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Competition law isn’t just for antitrust lawyers anymore—it’s increasingly a boardroom issue. What questions should directors be asking to ensure their companies are identifying and managing competition risk before it becomes a crisis?

Managing partner Jeny Maier and Anora Wang speak with Julie Goshorn, whose career spans the DOJ, FTC, private practice at Arnold & Porter, and global in-house leadership at Visa, about why corporate boards should view antitrust as an enterprise risk alongside cybersecurity, financial controls, and compliance. Listen to this episode to learn about the board’s oversight role, lessons from recent Delaware fiduciary duty cases, and the practical questions every director should be asking to help protect long-term enterprise value.

Watch below or on the Our Curious Amalgam website.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Jeny M. Maier
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