ARTICLE
24 March 2026

What's Old Is New Again: Fifth Circuit Lifts Stay, New HSR Form Is Vacated

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On February 13, 2026, our prior alert reported that a judge in the Eastern District of Texas vacated the Federal Trade Commission's (FTC) Final Rule promulgating the new Hart-Scott-Rodino (HSR) form...
United States Texas Antitrust/Competition Law
Leon B. Greenfield,Perry A. Lange,Dominic Vote
+3 Authors
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On February 13, 2026, our prior alert reported that a judge in the Eastern District of Texas vacated the Federal Trade Commission's (FTC) Final Rule promulgating the new Hart-Scott-Rodino (HSR) form, which went into effect last year.

The FTC filed a notice of appeal with the Fifth Circuit,1 and a Circuit Court panel issued a temporary administrative stay pending a decision on the FTC's emergency motion for a stay pending appeal.2 On March 19, a Circuit Court panel denied the FTC's motion and lifted the administrative stay.3

The FTC's Premerger Notification Office subsequently published guidance that, effective immediately, it will begin accepting HSR filings using the old version of the form in place prior to February 10, 2025—though it will continue to accept HSR filings using the new form on a strictly voluntary basis.4

Footnotes

1 Notice of Appeal, Chamber of Commerce v. Federal Trade Commission, No. 26-40094, ECF 1 (5th Cir. Feb. 18, 2026).

2 Order, Chamber of Commerce v. Federal Trade Commission, No. 26-40094, ECF 18 (5th Cir. Feb. 18, 2026).

3 Order, Chamber of Commerce v. Federal Trade Commission, No. 26-40094, ECF 44-2 (5th Cir. Mar. 19, 2026).

4 Premerger Notification Program, FTC, available at https://www.ftc.gov/enforcement/premerger-notification-program (last visited Mar. 19, 2026).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Authors
Photo of Leon B. Greenfield
Leon B. Greenfield
Photo of Perry A. Lange
Perry A. Lange
Photo of Hartmut Schneider
Hartmut Schneider
Photo of Dominic Vote
Dominic Vote
Photo of Sarah E. Pugh
Sarah E. Pugh
Photo of Carla N. Gilbertson
Carla N. Gilbertson
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