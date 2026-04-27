Bona Law Partner Aaron Gott Breaks Down Ticketmaster/Live Nation Antitrust Ruling On FOX

A New York jury found Live Nation and Ticketmaster civilly liable for monopolization and tying arrangements in concert venue ticketing. Bona Law partner Aaron Gott analyzes the verdict's implications for companies...

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The ongoing litigation involving Live Nation and its subsidiary Ticketmaster has reached a notable–but not final–stage. A New York jury recently found civil liability for monopolization and tying brought by a coalition of states. Following the verdict, Bona Law partner Aaron Gott discussed the ruling on FOX 9 ALL DAY and what it may signal for companies.

What the Verdict Establishes

The jury found that Live Nation/Ticketmaster unlawfully maintained monopoly power in ticketing at major concert venues and engaged in tying arrangements linking promotion, venue access, and ticketing services. By controlling multiple levels of the supply chain, the entity effectively eliminated the competitive pressure necessary to keep ticket prices and service fees in check. The theory–vertical integration and contract leverage–is not new, but this case reflects a willingness by enforcers and juries to scrutinize ecosystem-style business models.

The verdict is not the end of the case, and key questions remain. The case now moves into a remedies phase, where the court will determine whether, and to what extent, structural and/or behavioral changes are required.

Key Takeaways

Gott acknowledged on FOX 9 that this verdict is likely a big victory for the states, artists, and ticket buyers. But for his clients, he sees the case as offering some lessons: :

Control across multiple layers of a supply chain can attract scrutiny, particularly where access to a must-have input (e.g. the top music venues) is linked to other products/services (here, promotion services). .

can attract scrutiny, particularly where access to a must-have input (e.g. the top music venues) is linked to other products/services (here, promotion services). . Contracting practices can matter as much as structure , and you don’t have to own everything to corner the market. One of the key facts for monopolization was that Live Nation locked down top venues with exclusivity agreements. And the tying claim focused on how artists booking venues also had to contract for promotional services. Restoring

, and you don’t have to own everything to corner the market. One of the key facts for monopolization was that Live Nation locked down top venues with exclusivity agreements. And the tying claim focused on how artists booking venues also had to contract for promotional services. Restoring Government enforcers are getting bolder, and states are carving out their own path. The government rarely brought monopoly claims before this era (remember Microsoft?). But the U.S. Department of Justice Antitrust Division led this case alongside the states, and even after it settled, the states charged forward–and won. This verdict is a high-profile example of how antitrust enforcement has been ramping up, and as it relates to those enforcers, you no longer have one master to please.

Watch the Full Interview

Bona Law’s business is to anticipate and solve antitrust and other competition problems. It represents companies in high-stakes matters nationwide (and beyond).

You can watch the full segment below for Aaron Gott's detailed legal insights into this developing case.

Aaron Gott on KMSP-TV Fox 9

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