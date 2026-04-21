HSR Rules In Transition - Practical Guidance For Healthcare And Life Sciences Transactions

Our Antitrust Health Horizons webinar series focuses on how life sciences and healthcare companies should navigate a rapidly evolving HSR landscape—and what to do now as premerger notification requirements continue to shift.

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Our Antitrust Health Horizons webinar series focuses on how life sciences and healthcare companies should navigate a rapidly evolving HSR landscape—and what to do now as premerger notification requirements continue to shift.

HSR premerger notification requirements remain in flux. While the prior HSR reporting form is currently back in effect, the 2025 Updated Form, its subsequent vacatur and appeal, and the agencies’ recent request for public comments on the effectiveness of the Updated Form all point in the same direction: more upfront disclosure, more need for strategic antitrust advice, and more scrutiny during the HSR period. Whether the 2025 Updated Form returns or a revised version replaces it, companies should expect continued pressure on deal timing, preparation, and internal coordination.

Drawing on our team’s recent experience with filings prepared under the 2025 Updated Form, this session provides practical, real‑world guidance for in‑house counsel planning transactions amid the uncertainty. We focus on how to prepare efficiently, manage risk, and avoid surprises.

The program features Margaret H. Campbell, Deputy General Counsel, RWJBarnabas Health, who shares an in‑house perspective on preparing for HSR compliance amid evolving requirements. Margaret is joined by Baker Botts Partner Jody Boudreault and Senior Associate Rachel Rasp, who discuss key rule changes, lessons learned from early filings, and practical considerations that can make a meaningful difference.

Topics Include:

Recent and anticipated changes in HSR filing requirements

Strategic implications of expanded disclosure obligations

Timing and planning in an uncertain regulatory environment

Practical advice for in-house counsel

As antitrust agencies continue to focus on healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and medical device transactions, thorough HSR preparation is more critical than ever for successful deal execution.

The recording is now available to watch on demand here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.