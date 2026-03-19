One Year Into A New FTC: Enforcement Trends And Practical Takeaways (Video)

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The Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC)'s respective approaches to handling antitrust enforcement matters can go through notable changes in the transition between presidential administrations, creating uncertainty in how antitrust functions in service of shifting priorities.

In this episode of In the Public Interest, co-host Jekkie Kim speaks with WilmerHale Partner Susan Musser, who recently joined the firm's Antitrust Practice after serving as the Acting Bureau Director and Chief Trial Counsel of the FTC's Bureau of Competition. Drawing from her experiences under both the Biden and second Trump administrations, Musser discusses the key similarities and differences in their approaches to antitrust enforcement, highlighting how it is used as a tool in both instances but for differing purposes. She also examines the impact this approach to enforcement is currently having and will continue to have on technology and AI companies' ability to innovate.

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