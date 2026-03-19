ARTICLE
19 March 2026

One Year Into A New FTC: Enforcement Trends And Practical Takeaways (Video)

W
WilmerHale

Contributor

WilmerHale logo
WilmerHale provides legal representation across a comprehensive range of practice areas critical to the success of its clients. With a staunch commitment to public service, the firm is a leader in pro bono representation. WilmerHale is 1,000 lawyers strong with 12 offices in the United States, Europe and Asia.
Explore Firm Details
The Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC)'s respective approaches to handling antitrust enforcement matters can go through notable changes in the transition...
United States Antitrust/Competition Law
J. Jekkie Kim and Susan Musser
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

The Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC)'s respective approaches to handling antitrust enforcement matters can go through notable changes in the transition between presidential administrations, creating uncertainty in how antitrust functions in service of shifting priorities.

In this episode of In the Public Interest, co-host Jekkie Kim speaks with WilmerHale Partner Susan Musser, who recently joined the firm's Antitrust Practice after serving as the Acting Bureau Director and Chief Trial Counsel of the FTC's Bureau of Competition. Drawing from her experiences under both the Biden and second Trump administrations, Musser discusses the key similarities and differences in their approaches to antitrust enforcement, highlighting how it is used as a tool in both instances but for differing purposes. She also examines the impact this approach to enforcement is currently having and will continue to have on technology and AI companies' ability to innovate.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of J. Jekkie Kim
J. Jekkie Kim
Photo of Susan Musser
Susan Musser
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More