Key Development In The Nonstatutory Labor Exemption To The Antitrust Law

U.S. antitrust laws make exceptions for certain actions by employees and employers in the collective bargaining context. The limits of those exemptions are not perfectly clear. Earlier this month, a district court seemed to clarify and expand the so-called nonstatutory exemption for activities by employers.

Labor Exemption Basics

Between 1890 and 1914, courts generally viewed as illegal under the Sherman Act concerted activities by employees to obtain union recognition. To change that situation, beginning with the Clayton Act in 1914, Congress created what became known as the "statutory labor exemption," which states in part:

Nothing contained in the antitrust laws shall be construed to forbid the existence and operation of labor ... organizations, ... or to forbid or restrain individual members of such organizations from lawfully carrying out the legitimate objects thereof

Later, the Supreme Court developed a corresponding "nonstatutory labor exemption" to allow employers, within certain limits, to reach agreement among themselves as they jointly bargained with the unionized employees. Generally, courts have restricted the nonstatutory exemption to agreements 1) related to a mandatory subject of bargaining such as wages, hours, and working conditions; 2) not having a potential for restraining competition in the business market in which the employers compete; and 3) that arise in the collective bargaining context and, often, when the employers have explicitly created a multiemployer bargaining unit.

For example, the Ninth Circuit in California v. Safeway in 2011found an anticompetitive agreement among four grocery stores who agreed to share profits during a union strike against any one of them. Because only three of the stores created a multiemployer bargaining unit while the union contract with the fourth did not expire for several months, the court was concerned that the profit-sharing agreement was "not anchored in the collective bargaining process." Also, the court found the agreement did not concern a core mandatory subject of bargaining and could affect the business, rather than the labor, markets in which the companies competed.

Morgan v. The Kroger Co.

On February 6, 2026, the district court in Colorado granted defendants' motion to dismiss in Morgan v. The Kroger Co. Grocery stores owned by Kroger and Albertsons, respectively, were separately bargaining with the same union over agreements that ended at the same time. The two employers discussed but never reached a mutual strike assistance agreement. Albertsons briefly extended its agreement, Kroger did not, the union struck Kroger before shortly thereafter reaching an agreement, and Albertsons largely agreed to those same terms.

Just before the strike, the union publicly encouraged Kroger employees to move their pharmacy purchases to and seek employment at the Albertsons stores in the event of a strike. A high-ranking Kroger labor executive emailed his Albertsons counterpart to ask how that company planned to react to such union tactics. The Albertsons executive responded:

We don't intend to hire any [Kroger] employees and we have already advised the Safeway division of our position and the division agrees. With regards to Rx, we don't intend to solicit or publicly communicate that [Kroger] employees should transfer their scripts to us. However, when a customer brings in a new or transferred script, we don't inquire as to why the customer is transferring or where they work, nor do we make it a practice to turn away customers.

Others within Albertsons described this exchange as an "agreement" not to hire Kroger employees and not to solicit Kroger pharmacy customers. Originally, plaintiff alleged this agreement violated Colorado state antitrust law but planned to amend to add federal claims. All parties and the court used federal antitrust precedent.

While finding it a close question, the court dismissed the state law claim (and said it would have dismissed any similar federal antitrust law claims) under the nonstatutory labor exemption. While defendants could not cite a case that applied the exemption outside of a multiemployer bargaining unit, the court found it more telling that the plaintiff could not cite a case holding that the exemption could not apply to a case of employers engaged in parallel, bilateral negotiations with the same union.

The court distinguished Safeway on two grounds. First, here both collective bargaining agreements ended at nearly the same time while in Safeway the agreement of the non-member of the multiemployer unit ended several months later. Second, unlike the profit-sharing agreement in Safeway, here any agreement that Albertsons would not hire Kroger employees operated only in the labor market, not the product market where the two employers compete. The court characterized the pharmacy discussion as, at most, communication by Albertsons "that it would not start to actively solicit Kroger employees' prescriptions, thereby maintaining the status quo."

Takeaways

Multiemployer bargaining requires the consent of all the parties, both employers and the union. Even if a union agrees, an individual employer might not want to form such a unit because it would lose the flexibility to bargain for an agreement it finds in its own best interest. If upheld on appeal, this case will give employers bargaining in parallel with the same union greater confidence that coordination of bargaining outside a multiemployer bargaining unit but otherwise within the exemption's limits would still enjoy antitrust immunity. Of course, the antitrust lawyers for such individual employers surely would advise their clients to coordinate more carefully than did the employers here. For example, the communication about the pharmacy purchases, like the profit-sharing agreement in Safeway, probably should be avoided. Still, this court's hesitancy to treat as an antitrust issue what it perceived as tactics in hard-nosed labor negotiations should provide additional assurance to future employers looking to coordinate in collective bargaining.

