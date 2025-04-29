ARTICLE
29 April 2025

Prices On Your Mind? Using Economics To Understand Inflation, Tariffs, And Junk Fees (Podcast)

Amidst volatility in the marketplace and international trade, how can economics help us understand prices and underlying concepts such as cost pass-through?
James K. Hunsberger

Amidst volatility in the marketplace and international trade, how can economics help us understand prices and underlying concepts such as cost pass-through? On this episode of the American Bar Association Antitrust Section's podcast Our Curious Amalgam, Axinn partner James Hunsberger and co-host Anora Wang (Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer) invite Anne Catherine Faye (Analysis Group) to discuss inflation, tariffs, and junk fees, as well as her experience as the first economist to serve as Counsel to the Chair of the Antitrust Section.

