27 March 2025

How Hot Is Cartel Enforcement Around The Globe? Checking The Forecast For 2025 And Beyond (Podcast)

Axinn Veltrop & Harkrider

On the latest episode of the American Bar Association Antitrust Section's podcast "Our Curious Amalgam," Axinn partner James Hunsberger joins co-host Jaclyn Phillips (White & Case) for a discussion with guest John Terzaken (Simpson Thacher) about his latest global cartel enforcement forecast.
What's changed since 2022? What are the enforcement priorities for the Trump DOJ and global agencies? From AI and ESG to labor markets and public procurement, get the key insights here.

Listen below, or on the Our Curious Amalgam podcast website.

