ARTICLE
26 November 2025

Democratic AGs Win Intervention In Court Review Of $14B HPE/Juniper Deal

CO
Cozen O'Connor

Contributor

Cozen O'Connor logo

Founded in 1970, Cozen O’Connor has more than 925 attorneys practicing internationally in 32 cities across North America and Europe. We are a full-service firm with award-winning practices in litigation, business law, and government relations, and our attorneys have experience operating in all sectors of the economy. Our diverse client list includes global Fortune 500 companies, middle-market firms poised for growth, ambitious startups, and high-profile individuals.

Explore Firm Details
The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California granted the request of 13 Democratic AGs to intervene in the court's review of a U.S. DOJ antitrust settlement regarding the $14 billion merger...
United States Antitrust/Competition Law
Cozen O'Connor
Cozen O'Connor’s articles from Cozen O'Connor are most popular:
  • with readers working within the Telecomms industries
Cozen O'Connor are most popular:
  • within Immigration topic(s)
  • The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California granted the request of 13 Democratic AGs to intervene in the court's review of a U.S. DOJ antitrust settlement regarding the $14 billion merger between Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (HPE) and Juniper Networks.
  • The AGs moved to intervene based on their concerns that the deal's substantive terms are facially inadequate and fail to protect competition or the public interest.
  • Ruling from the bench, the court allowed the AGs to intervene but stated that it could not yet resolve whether its review would cover only the substance of the settlement or the process leading to it as well. The court requested further briefing.
  • We previously reported on the AGs' motion to intervene and a letter submitted by a separate group of 20 Democratic AGs to the U.S. DOJ opposing the same settlement.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Cozen O'Connor
Cozen O'Connor
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More