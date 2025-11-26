Democratic AGs Win Intervention In Court Review Of $14B HPE/Juniper Deal

- with readers working within the Telecomms industries
- The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California granted the request of 13 Democratic AGs to intervene in the court's review of a U.S. DOJ antitrust settlement regarding the $14 billion merger between Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (HPE) and Juniper Networks.
- The AGs moved to intervene based on their concerns that the deal's substantive terms are facially inadequate and fail to protect competition or the public interest.
- Ruling from the bench, the court allowed the AGs to intervene but stated that it could not yet resolve whether its review would cover only the substance of the settlement or the process leading to it as well. The court requested further briefing.
- We previously reported on the AGs' motion to intervene and a letter submitted by a separate group of 20 Democratic AGs to the U.S. DOJ opposing the same settlement.
